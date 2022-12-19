Top 5 Henna Berry locations in Genshin Impact: Quick farming guide

Henna Berry is one of several ascension materials found in Genshin Impact. This item was added to the game along with the introduction of the desert region in Sumeru.

This item is required by Faruzan, one of the brand new four-star units added to Genshin Impact alongside Wanderer. Hence, in this article, the five best locations that players can visit to farm Henna Berry have been listed in detail.

These locations are inconclusive, but farming here will provide players with the maximum value for time. This is because Genshin Impact can get quite grindy sometimes and spending hours searching for an item is not at all worth it.

Full details regarding the best locations to farm for Henna Berry in Genshin Impact

1.Aaru Village

Aaru Village markers (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

The area around Aaru village is probably the most abundant when it comes to Henna Berry. Players can find them both towards the left and right side of the area, as shown in the image above.

If players can collect all, they will find around 14 Henna Berries near Aaru village. This is definitely a good start and is probably one of the highest numbers that can be obtained from a single area.

2. The Dune of Carouses

Dune of Carouses locations (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

This is another major location where players can find many Henna Berries. The only problem is that the items are not located exactly at The Dune of Carouses but near the Statue of the Seven and Teleport Waypoint. This is to the right of the aforementioned area.

Players will find 16 Henna Berries in this location, two more than what can be found near Aaru Village.

3. Dune of Elusion and Sobek Oasis

Dune of Elusion and Sobek Desert locations (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

Once players are done with The Dune of Carouses, they should travel to the bottom side of the desert area in Sumeru, around the Dune of Elusion and Sobek Oasis. There are several teleport waypoints around the area, hence players will not have a hard time traversing.

If players collect all the items, they will find around 16 Henna Berries around this location, the same as the previous one.

4. Mausoleum of King Deshret

Mausoleum of King Deshret locations (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

A few Henna Berries are located towards the bottom of the Mausoleum of King Deshret. It is located outside, and the aforementioned location is merely a landmark.

Players will have to walk towards the thin road next to the Mausoleum as shown in the picture above. Genshin Impact players can collect nine Hanna Berries around this location.

5. Dar al-Shifa

Dur Al-Shifa locations (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

This is the final location where players can go to collect Henna Berries. Unfortunately, very few can be found, but it is more than the remaining areas.

Players will find the items to the right of the Dendro Hypostasis, as shown in the map above. A total of four can be obtained from this location in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes