Top 5 least-used Apex Legends skins

Apex Legends has many different skins that players can use to express themselves with or to personalize their favorite legends. Some of these skins can completely change the way a character looks and feels, and even change their character selection screen.

Of course, some skins are rare due to their availability, while others are due to popularity. Here are the top 5 least-used skins in Apex Legends.

The top 5 least-used skins in Apex Legends

Interestingly, skins can be obtained in a few different ways in Apex Legends. Some of these methods are easier than others as some can simply be bought with Apex Coins from the in-game store. Others must be earned from the Season Pass, crafted from materials, or received as a lucky drop from an Apex Pack. Because of the way many skins are given out in Apex, it significantly affects their rarity. However, with bad visual designs, certain skins are considered rare because players simply do not want to use them.

1) Hack Frost Crypto Legendary Skin

Hack Frost is part of Apex Legend's Holo-Day Event (Image via apexlegends.fandom.com)

This holiday themed skin is a very interesting skin for sure. However, despite the skin being available in the Holo-Day Bash in 2019, the Holo-Day Event in 2020 and the December 2021 Holo-Day sale, its pick rate remains very low. Holiday skins are usually not always used by players, but even so, this remains way down the list in popularity with only a 0.005% pick rate for this skin.

2) Midnight Cipher Crypto Legendary Skin

The Midnight Cipher skin is a seasonal skin that does not see much use in Apex Legends (Image via apexlegends.fandom.com)

This Halloween themed recolor of the Deadly Byte Crypto skin was originally available in the 2020 Fight or Fright event for a limited time. It made another appearance in 2021's Monster's Within Event, but only as part of a bundle. Because of this, the skin has an extremely low rate of being seen in-game at 0.005%.

3) Stay Frosty Bangalore Legendary Skin

This holiday themed Bangalore skin does not see much usage due to the time limited nature of it (Image via apexlegends.fandom.com)

While holiday themed skins are always going to be kind of niche, this Bangalore skin called Stay Frosty is not as popular as some of the other holiday choices. Despite being available for purchase in Mirage's Holo-Day Bash in 2019, the 2020 Holo-Day bash and in December of 2021 during the Holo-Day sale, this skin has a low pick rate of just 0.005%.

2) Dark Cloud Caustic Legendary Skin

Dark Cloud is a rarely seen recolor of a Legendary Caustic skin (Image via apexlegends.fandom.com)

Coming in at #2 on this list is Caustic's Dark Cloud skin. This is a recoloring of the Legendary Skin Divine Right. In addition to costing 1800 materials to craft Divine Right, Dark Cloud would also cost 10500 legend tokens. The last time this skin appeared in the store for purchase was May of 2019, adding to the 0.003% usage rate that the skin currently holds in-game.

1) P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Legendary Skin

The P.A.T.H. Legendary skin is the least used legendary skin in the game currently (Image via apexlegends.fandom.com)

The Legendary P.A.T.H. skin looks great for Pathfinder, with a red and white color scheme. However, this skin has a usage rate of only 0.003%. The reason for this is that it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive skin that was only available from March 9 to May 4 2021, by logging into Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch. With other Pathfinder skins being more appealing as well, this has taken a back seat in the game.

