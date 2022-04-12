Top 5 Legendary Cards to use in Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is popular among players because of the numerous tournaments and in-game challenges that allow them to earn resources. The Royal Tournament, which is released once a month, is the most recent in-game challenge that puts players' attacking techniques to the test in a tournament format.

Players will compete in 1v1 combat and win bouts to move up the leaderboard in this month's Royal Tournament, which will begin on April 11. Players should consider using the Legendary cards listed below when participating in the Royal Tournament.

Best Legendary Cards to use in the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Miner

Miner (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 256

256 Hitpoints: 1600

Miner is a legendary troop card found in Arena 4 when you open a Legendary Chest. He's a melee unit with a lot of hitpoints and a lot of damage who may be placed anywhere in the arena. His ability to quickly approach towers without taking damage makes him an excellent deck soldier. He's the ideal unit to employ on towers with low health.

4) Ram Rider

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 352

352 Hitpoints: 2337

It is one of the strongest cards in Clash Royale that can be obtained from Arena 10. Ram Rider's hitpoints are moderately high, and his damage per second is moderate. The Ram exclusively assaults building units, whereas the Rider only attacks infantry. Troops are snared by the latter, and this decreases their movement speed. It should be used in conjunction with charging ability attack cards such as Prince and Dark Prince.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 290

290 Hitpoints: 944

When players reach Arena 11, they can unlock Electro Wizard, a powerful legendary card. He's a one-target unit with a lot of hitpoints and a lot of damage. He has the ability to stun and reset adversaries' abilities, making him a viable response to high-damage air forces such as Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon.

2) Log

Log (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

2 Elixir Damage: 384

This is a spell card with a low Elixir cost that may be unlocked once players reach Arena 6. When activated, it rolls across the battlefield, hurting a significant number of troops in the area. It's particularly effective in halting an enemy's ground attack and inflicting damage on troops as they retreat. Skeletons and Goblins can also be utilized to defeat them.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

7 Elixir Damage: 355

355 Hitpoints: 5280

Once players reach Arena 7, they can receive the Mega Knight, the strongest legendary card available. It does a lot of damage when played on the battlefield, just like the other splash damage cards in the game. It is one of the game's most powerful cards, as it not only delivers a lot of damage but also has a lot of hitpoints. Players can use support cards like Wizard and Witch with Mega Knight to deal with their opponents' flying cards.

