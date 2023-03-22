Top 5 medieval games on Steam

Games excel at engrossing players in their environment and period. Medieval games are excellent for recreating the excitement of a period without modern weaponry, from sword warfare to the political intrigue of war factions. The majority of these video games do a remarkable job of re-creating the era in history when horses were the primary mode of transportation.

In addition, playing medieval games offers a change of pace from shooters with lots of weapons and contemporary technology, enabling players to take the story in at their leisure. One may explore some original stories with fantasy aspects on Steam, which offers a great selection of medieval titles in a variety of genres.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Chivalry 2 and four other great medieval games to check out on Steam

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best RPGs for good reasons. It features a vast open world with detailed regions like Skellige, Velen, and more based on a medieval theme. While the game focuses more on fantasy elements, one can relish its medieval gameplay aspects.

Geralt has two swords on his back, a steel sword for killing bandits and a silver one for defeating monsters. Players can choose from a variety of skills and enable the protagonist to execute a ballet of sword attacks that can get rid of foes in brutal mannerisms. Furthermore, there are many side quests with cutscenes that are standalone stories in themselves which give off a vibe of the medieval eras.

2) For Honor

Players looking for a grounded medieval experience must check out For Honor. A brief single-player campaign in the game examines each of the three factions—Samurai, Vikings, and Knights. The core game begins in the multiplayer mode which comprises one-on-one fights, duels, siege battles, dominion, and more.

One can view it as a 3D-fighter game that incentivizes the learning of each playable hero’s move set. Each group in For Honor has a sizable array of symbols, from a knight with a sword as his main weapon to a massive Shugoki with a spiked mace and other legendary figures.

3) Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord

To get a much more authentic medieval experience with all-out wars and chaotic battles, one can never go wrong with Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, a unique blend of strategy and action RPG genre. Players can create their character and then engage in a vast open world to partake in warfare to conquer hostile territories.

The capacity to govern soldiers rapidly and attack opposing castles and garrisons with the right formation and tactics is one of the game's hallmarks. It also allows players to rank up soldiers, traverse the world on horseback, and engage in mounted combat.

This is only the beginning, as players may lay massive sieges and have a realistic middle ages experience by deploying trebuchets, catapults, and other sophisticated battle tactics.

4) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a complete medieval experience since it comprises an in-depth narrative that gives players control of a blacksmith’s son on a quest to avenge his family. The narrative takes place in and around Bohemia in Europe and is jam-packed with political machinations and battles that are reminiscent of the period when the Roman Empire existed.

The game boasts a vibrant open world, freedom to pursue any quest or mission, and engage in a grounded combat system. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is lauded for its historical precision and compelling story even though it appears to lack any fantastical aspects. Depending on their desired playstyle, players can upgrade their skills in horsemanship, lockpicking, defense, and many other disciplines.

5) Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 is a brutal medieval multiplayer title that comprises large-scale battles and its focus on multiplayer distinguishes it from other games in this genre. One can engage in 64-player battles that often ensue with chaos and bloody fights. Chivalry 2 offers four base classes: Vanguard, Knight, Archer, and Footman. Each of these classes has subclasses that expand upon the player’s preferred playstyle.

One can delve into combat from a third-person or first-person perspective and wreak havoc in the arena. Chivalry 2 is ideal for players who just wish to slay foes with weapons of the middle age and desire to experience the thrill of brutal combat without concern for an overarching narrative of such games.

Steam has multiple games one can delve into that successfully manage to transport players into the medieval era. Other games worth checking out are Age of Empires IV, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Anno 1404, and Crusader Kings III.

