Video games are meant to be a fun and exhilarating time, but some stories absolutely cause tears to fall as emotions kick in.

The games players have come to love most are those with incredible stories and gameplay. These stories oftentimes tug on the heartstrings just a little bit.

Video games are not always some macho gore fest. Instead, they draw out real emotions and feelings from the player base.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 moments in video games that made players emotional

#5 - The Last of Us Ending

The finale of The Last of Us was an incredible ending to one of the best video games of all time. Spoilers, of course, but most know that a cure is found within Ellie. However, she has to die in order for it to be extracted. Joel kills everyone in his path, escaping with Ellie, preventing a cure, and lying to her about what he did.

Advertisement

#4 - The Death of Aerith

Final Fantasy fans are still reeling about this video game death. Aerith is slain at the hands of Sephiroth, causing everyone to cry out with a resound "WHY?!" Sephiroth comes out of nowhere and sticks a sword right through her. And he smiles about it.

#3 - Dom Sacrifices Himself

Advertisement

Gears of War is the quintessential bloody, muscly man shooter. However, it has some intensely emotional campaign moments. While his squad and friends are surrounded, Dom makes the decision to save them in Gears of War 3.

After losing his family and having to kill his brain dead wife, Dom had nothing to live for. He spoke at his wife as he demanded his friends escape. This was followed by him driving a tanker into the enemies, blowing them and himself up in the process.

#2 - John Marston

Red Dead Redemption gave players an incredible video game with a story, gameplay, and all of the above. Emotions were running wild after the main character was massacred by Edgar Ross and company. Soon after, his son Jack tracks Edgar Ross down and puts an end to him in a fitting Western shootout finale.

#1 - Clementine's Choice

In Telltale's The Walking Dead, players were introduced to a bond like no other. Clementine and Lee were inseparable. At the end of the first part of its story, Lee had been bitten by a Walker. No matter what happens, it is as emotional as it gets. Lee tells Clementine she will be fine without him. Then the young girl has to decide to stop him from turning or leave him there as an eventual zombie. That is the player's choice and one of the toughest in video game history.