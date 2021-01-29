Stories are often what drive players to a video game outside of gameplay or graphics.

There have been so many video games across history, but only a handful truly stand out because of their stories. The story is what keeps players invested.

There are emotional twists, turns, and shocks that people will talk about for decades beyond a video game's release. A good story will always triumph over any other aspect.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 video games with the best story

#5 - The Witcher 3

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Witcher series is one of the best video game franchises of the century. Spun out from a series of novels and eventually getting its own TV show via Netflix, The Witcher is much bigger now than ever before. The third iteration is indisputably the best.

The game systems, writing, character design, and overall feel of the world, make the story even better than it would appear on paper. The main story and the DLC take the genre of "good and evil" choice making and turn it upside down.

#4 - The Last of Us

Image via Naughty Dog

The gameplay of The Last of Us is pretty straightforward. Players move from point A to B surviving the best they can. Without the story, who knows how it would have been perceived. The narrative is absolutely stunning.

The story of this video game is rooted in reality, albeit in a science fiction post-apocalyptic scenario. The character interaction, the focus on relationships, and seeing tough choices made by good people puts The Last of Us on the list.

#3 - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Image via Bioware

KOTOR is one of those video games that Father Time will never catch up to. Nearly two decades later and the replayability factor has gone nowhere. For Star Wars fans, this is the holy grail of video games. The story is absolutely stunning.

There are so many choices that affect the outcome of the game. There is not one set story. While a lot of the main points are set in stone, players can pick and choose how they interact with the world and drive the plot from there. The big twist is a rare one that was never seen coming.

#2 - God of War

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The 2018 Game of the Year is another PlayStation exclusive single player game that absolutely delivers on storytelling. This revamp of God of War saw the focus shift to a massive narrative structure rather than button mashing gore.

The story of Kratos, having moved to a new realm, being a father, and trying to live a normal life, is incredible. Of course that is all too good to be true for the bald behemoth and a deep story with an even deeper world experience follows.

#1 - The Walking Dead

Image via Telltale Games

Telltale's The Walking Dead was a storytelling innovation for video games. The story has a focused narrative, but the choices made can change every single detail. They truly feel like they matter.

From start to finish, the zombie apocalypse takes its toll and delivers an emotional rollercoaster. Playing as young Clementine navigating this new world sees a story like no other. It can be fulfilling and gutwrenching, all at the same time.