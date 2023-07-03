Top 5 Most Overrated Characters in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a sci-fi action game that lets you explore a vast and colorful galaxy full of adventure and danger. You can choose from a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique personality, skills, and backstory. Some are charismatic and energetic, such as March 7, a cheerful and optimistic girl whose secret past hides a crucial mystery, or Hook, a fearless and loyal young girl who always has your back in the underground city of Belobog.

Others are mysterious and intriguing, such as Loucha, a traveler who wanders the galaxy in search of something unknown. No matter who you pick, you’ll have a blast playing Honkai Star Rail and discovering its secrets.

However, not all of them live up to the hype surrounding them. We’ll delve into the five most overrated Honkai Star Rail characters, based on their perceived popularity and abilities. We’ll examine their strengths and weaknesses, their roles in the game’s story and gameplay, and their fan reception and criticism.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Blade and four other Overrated Characters in Honkai Star Rail

1) Blade

Honkai Star Rail - Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

With his cool and aloof demeanor, Blade, a mercenary wielding a katana, garners admiration for his badass design and edgy personality. Yet, his allure proves to be superficial, as his skills lack creativity and diversity, primarily relying on single-target damage and evasion. Despite his popularity among the crowd, Blade lacks significant character, reducing him to a generic edge lord bait character. Although, we will have to see how MiHoYo will treat him in further patches.

2) Seele

Honkai Star Rail - Seele (Image via HoYoverse)

She is a spirited and valiant member of Wildfire who grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. She is accustomed to being on her own. While she possesses immense battle capabilities, boasting a chance to take an extra turn after defeating an enemy with her attacks, Seele falls short in versatility and uniqueness.

Her reliance on teammates to buff or debuff the enemy and her struggle with dealing with singular bosses with huge amounts of health points make her feel like a character designed solely to cater to a gimmick that is soon to run out of value.

3) Kafka

Honkai Star Rail - Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Known for her seductive allure and assassin skills, Kafka captivates fans with her whip sword and mastery of shadows and illusions. However, her appeal lies mainly in her design and voice, as her skills lack originality and impressiveness.

Focused on dealing damage over time and confusing enemies, Kafka's limited backstory and loyalty to her boss Otto leave her feeling like little more than a character designed for fetish fulfillment.

4) Dan Heng

Honkai Star Rail - Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

The calm and serious person of our group of protagonists, Dan Heng, wields a spear and possesses control over gravity and time. Revered for his intelligent design and stoic demeanor, Dan Heng falls short because of his typical stoic and mysterious archetype.

His skill and ultimate focus on only dealing damage to a singular enemy get outshined by other hunt characters. Ultimately, he feels like a character tailored to satisfy the Mary Sue crowd.

5) Himeko

Honkai Star Rail - Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

As one of the main protagonists and an adventurous scientist for the World Serpent organization, Himeko wields a briefcase that can turn into a drone with a chainsaw attached that can attack during her skill and the Astral Express' main cannon for an orbital strike for her ultimate.

Regarded by many fans as an essential and influential character, Himeko disappoints with her lackluster skills in terms of damage profile, mostly centered around AoE damage and knocking back enemies. Moreover, her character lacks an engaging backstory or development beyond being a plot device to propel the narrative and recruit other characters.

So these are the five most overrated characters in Honkai Star Rail. If you are interested in learning more about the game, you can check out the official website for the latest news and updates.

