Who are the voice actors of Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

Over the last few months, the name "Kafka" has become one of the most popular identities in Honkai Star Rail. From her character design to her demeanor and gesture, the community instantly fell in love with her. Fortunately, HoYoverse has launched the new gacha title in four languages, allowing players around the world to hear and understand their favorite character's dialogue.

The following article focuses more on Kafka and the artists who gave her their voices. Although she is not currently playable, she has made quite an impact in the main story arc, as players get to access a small version of her playable kit in the initial stages. Later, she returns as one of the main story bosses in the game.

Here are all the voice actors for Kafka in languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, alongside their notable works in the industry.

Who voices Kafka in the English language for Honkai Star Rail?

The English voice actor for Kafka is Cheryl Texiera, who has a history of acting for well-known shows. Based on her IMDB page, Cheryl Texiera is known for playing a side character in Girl Meets World, a Disney show from 2014. Additionally, many might recognize her from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where she played a character called Jane Ponderosa.

Texiera gained even more recognition after her web series, Confessions of a Bittersweet Actress, was nominated for Independent Television Award for best comedy back in 2014. Recently, she has had a few voice-acting roles under her bag, with her current role as Kafka in Honkai Star Rail being the most noteworthy.

Chery Texiera gave her voice to Kotaro's mother and Nozaki in the anime Kotaro lives alone. She also voiced Da Ji from the popular MOBA video game, Smite.

Who voices Kafka in the Japanese language for Honkai Star Rail?

Shizuka Ito voices Kafka in Japanese. She is considered a veteran in her field in the anime industry and has given her voice to countless anime and video game projects. Ito also seemed to have taken over 14 projects in 2023 alone, with a few of them yet to air.

Some of her notable works in anime include the following:

Katsura Hinagiku from Hayate the Combat Butler

Himejima Akeno from High School DxD

Koko Hekmatyar from Jormungand

Rindou Kobayashi from Sholugeki no Souma

Aino Minako from Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon

Lee Lenalee from D.Gray Man

Haruka Morishima from Amagami

Hildegard from Beelzebub

Meiko Shiraki from Prison School

Takao from D-Frag

Irina Jelavic from Assassination Classroom

As mentioned, the list goes on, and anime fans will likely recognize her voice from a lot of popular titles.

Some of Ito Shizuka's notable video game projects include Byleth from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Wakana Sumeragi from Scarlet Nexus, Shun Sunohara from Blue Archive, Schwarz from Arknights, Emma from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more.

Who voices Kafka in the Chinese language for Honkai Star Rail?

Xu Hui voices Kafka in the Chinese language. Her other works include a few Chinese animated shows and video games, including Xiaobo from Nano Soldier, Slora Annabelle from Wizarding World, Miya from Wan Guo Zhi, and a lot more.

Some of her notable works in video games include Cortana in Halo Infinite, Ian Sumire from Lost in Time, and more.

Who voices Kafka in the Korean language for Honkai Star Rail?

Sa Moon Young is the Korean voice of Kafka in Honkai Star Rail. Based on her database, she has four other roles under her name. Financier and Jungleberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, Pacifica Northwest from Gravity Falls, and Tansi from The Tinies are some of her previous roles.

