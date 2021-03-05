Top 5 popular Fortnite players of all time

Fortnite has had many players come and go, but there are a few who have forever left their mark. They are well known by all pros and veterans of the game, and many new players came because of their influence. Without these players, Fortnite may not be as popular as it is today.

These people have played the game enough to be recognized mostly by their time in Fortnite, regardless of whether they play the game anymore. The list will not include YouTube Channels for children.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

The five most popular Fortnite players ever

#5 - NICKMERCS

Image via Nick Mercs

One of the most popular Fortnite personalities is Twitch streamer Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff. His claim to fame was through a mix of excellent gameplay and a strong character. For three years, Nick played Fortnite and helped push its popularity.

Discovering nick on twitch about 3-4 years ago when he was still doing tournaments with gauge on fortnite was amazing! Seeing how much he’s grown since then and how humble he still remains is incredible. Such a great role model! Don’t ever change big dawg! @NICKMERCS #MFAM — Jonathan (@jlab12__) February 25, 2021

At one point Nick was part of 100 thieves but left the group on bad terms and recently joined the FaZe Clan. This means that he has been with two of the most popular Fortnite gamer groups. The buzz around his retirement from Fortnite and return shows just how much he has become an active part of the game’s community.

#4 - SypherPK

Image via SypherPK

Before everyone learned to build fast, Sypher was building and placing traps with ease, making him a popular streamer. He became synonymous with traps in the game, which helped Fortnite become so popular and helped him receive the title of “Trap King.”

The greatest fortnite player of all time he known to be called The Trap King SypherPK — Bxring (@Omar71591658) October 16, 2020

In the present day, his opinion still holds a lot of weight and his predictions are constantly trending. Every serious Fortnite player has surely heard about SypherPK.

#3 - TSM Myth

Image via TSM Myth

Myth played Paragon before Fortnite became Epic Games’ main focus. Like many others, he moved to Fortnite when he noticed that it was a lot more fun. His dedication to Fortnite in 2017 helped establish Myth as one of the best Fortnite streamers. At one point he looked like he would be at Ninja’s level.

man this is why fortnite was so dope. i miss these times. ham and dae come backkkk!!! — iPopoff (@iPopoffTV) March 4, 2021

Eventually, he became known as one of the OG Fortnite gamers and was with the game until last year. Myth stated on Mizkif's 'Who Am I?' podcast that the game felt very recycled and that it didn't hold his attention anymore. He also stated that Chapters 2 and 1 did not feel too different from each other.

#2 - Tfue

Image via Tfue

When Tfue quit Fortnite, it was talked about on every esports website. Tfue helped grow the competitive side of Fortnite to be as big as it is today. He is arguably the most popular competitor next to Ninja. Many players are known in Fortnite because they are fun to watch, but Tfue is known for how good he is.

I feel like both Myth and Tfue deserve one even if they don't play anymore. They played a huge part in fortnite when it started getting popular. — JayExAy (@JayExAy1) March 2, 2021

A few years ago, Tfue was one of the best Fortnite players in the world. His clan, FaZe, won multiple tournaments with him as a professional player. Over time, he eventually became tired of the game, the community, and even his own Clan. In the end, he officially announced that he is no longer going to play Fortnite, and he has not made an official return yet.

#1 - Ninja

Image via Ninja

In recent years, Ninja has been considered the highest-paid Gamer in the world. It has been reported that he has earned a hundred million dollars from gaming alone. Without Fortnite, he would not have accumulated so much wealth and brand recognition.

I’m really really really really enjoying Fortnite again. Another great session with the kid @SypherPK pic.twitter.com/MrVbGoOTDE — Ninja (@Ninja) September 20, 2020

Fortnite is the reason he became famous. He is the first player to receive the Icon Series skin and is arguably the most recognizable face in Fortnite. Ninja and Fortnite will always be associated with one another.

