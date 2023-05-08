Top 5 offline card games to play on mobile (2023)

Card games are a great way to pass the time and can be played on a mobile device anywhere. As they can't always be online, gamers frequently hunt for games they can play offline. Fortunately, there are plenty of great card titles available for gamers with various modes and customizations for a great gaming experience.

This article discusses the top five offline card games to play on mobile.

Gin Rummy and the four best offline card games for mobile

5) Solitaire

Solitaire is a popular classic card game with millions of fans across the globe. It can be played solo in offline mode with different difficulty levels. The title is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices and has a download size of around 10 MB.

Developers have added many customizations for players, like the ability to play both left-handed and right-handed. There are many themes, backgrounds, and color schemes to fully customize the table for exhilarating gameplay.

Download Solitaire from here.

Requirements for Solitaire

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

4) Gin Rummy

Gin Rummy is a fan-favorite card gaming title that can run offline on mobile devices. The game is top-rated on Google Play Store with a total download count of over 1 million downloads and a 4.4-star rating.

The title requires two players, and the objective is to create sets and runs of cards before your opponent. You can also select different themes and difficulty levels per your skill and strategies.

Download Gin Rummy from here.

Requirements for Gin Rummy

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher.

At least 1GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

3) Rummy Offline

Rummy Offline is a free-to-play game in the offline card gaming genre. You can download the game for free from Google Play Store on your mobile device. The game features high-quality graphics and immersive gameplay, requiring a good mental presence.

It can be played between two to five players and challenges the ultimate rummy skills of the participants. Additionally, you can acquire many cool rewards by participating in the scratch coupon game and getting bonus coins.

Download Rummy Offline from here.

Requirements for Rummy Offline

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher.

At least 1GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 11.0 or higher

2) Spades - Offline Card Games

Spades-Offline Card Games is another great title for those looking to download offline card games on their mobile device. The title has high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. You can get several bonuses by leveling up in the game.

You can choose from a range of different themes as well as various game modes, including, Classic, Mirror, Whiz, Solo, and Partnership. A daily bonus system allows you to earn many amazing rewards and other useful in-game items.

Download Spades-Offline Card Game from here.

Requirements for Spades-Offline Card Game

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

1) Ultimate Offline Card Game

Ultimate Offline Card Game is one of the best offline card games available on leading app stores. The game offers plenty of card games, including, Rummy 500, Canasta, Solitaire, Spades, Hearts, Euchre, Speed, Pinochle, Bid Whist, and Gin Rummy.

The title doesn't require any online connection, and all game modes are free. The HD graphics and easy-to-learn user interface are among the most attractive features.

Download the Ultimate Offline Card game from here.

Requirements for Ultimate Offline Card Game

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher.

At least 1GB RAM and Android 4.4 or higher. iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

