Top 5 overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards

The most overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards have been a common topic of discussion in the EA Sports community. Ultimate Team enthusiasts continually seek the most formidable and game-changing player cards to dominate their opponents. These come with overpowered EA FC 24 playstyles and often perform beyond the expectations of gamers.

The excitement and strategy of assembling a dream team are significantly heightened by the availability of these overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards. They possess enhanced attributes and unique skills, making them stand out from the rest.

This article dives deep into the top five overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards, highlighting those that have set the virtual pitch ablaze with their unmatched prowess.

Our rankings are based on the degree of overpowerness, evaluating how these cards exceed the typical performance expectations of players in the game.

Note: This article featuring the top five overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards

5) Neymar Jr. Fire Versus Ice - 93 LW

Neymar Jr., the Brazilian magician, features prominently with Fire Versus Ice EA FC 24 card, boasting a 93 overall in Left Wing (LW). It happens to be one of the top-rated overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards.

Currently playing for Al Hilal in the Roshin Saudi League, this card exemplifies an explosive presence on the field, living up to the "Explosive" AcceleRATE style that it boasts.

Adding to his already impressive stats, Neymar Jr. comes with the PlayStyle+ attribute of Flair, making his dribbling and creativity on the field nearly unstoppable.

His high attacking work rate ensures that he is always a threat in the opponent's half, while his medium defensive work makes him conserve energy to exploit every attacking opportunity.

The overpowering nature of Neymar Jr.’s card stems from his extraordinary dribbling stats. With 97 agility, 99 dribbling, and 98 ball control, he can maneuver through defenses with ease, leaving defenders in his wake.

His composure (97) ensures that he remains calm and collected, even in high-pressure situations, making him a reliable finisher when it matters the most.

Despite a relatively low physicality rating, Neymar Jr.’s card compensates with incredible skill moves (5 stars) and a strong weak foot (5 stars), allowing players to execute elaborate plays and score with either foot.

This card's flair and finesse make it fifth in the list of most overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards. It is indeed a game-changer, capable of single-handedly turning the tide of a match.

4) Timo Werner Fantasy - 92 ST

In fourth place on our list of overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards is Timo Werner's Fantasy card, rated 92 overall as a Striker (ST). Currently playing for Spurs in the Premier League, Werner's Fantasy card boasts a "Controlled Explosive" AcceleRATE style, making him a dynamic force on the pitch.

Timo Werner's pace is virtually unmatched, with an incredible 99 acceleration and 97 sprint speed, allowing him to outpace defenders effortlessly. This, combined with high attacking positioning (96), makes Werner a constant threat in the final third, capable of exploiting any defensive lapse.

Werner's shooting attributes further enhance his offensive prowess. With 92 finishing and 94 shot power, he can convert even the most challenging chances into goals.

His ability to take accurate volleys (92) and penalties (89) adds to his versatility as a striker, ensuring he remains a consistent scorer in various situations.

Passing is another area where Werner excels, with an impressive 98 in short passing and 88 in curve. This allows him to link up effectively with teammates, creating opportunities and maintaining possession in tight spaces.

His vision (86) and crossing (87) also contribute to his playmaking abilities, making him a well-rounded forward. Dribbling is another standout attribute for Werner, with 91 dribbling, 88 agility, and 86 balance.

These stats make him exceptionally nimble and difficult to dispossess, even in congested areas. His high reactions (94) and ball control (92) ensure that he can quickly adapt to changing situations and maintain control under pressure.

Physically, Werner is a powerhouse. His jumping (99) and heading accuracy (96) make him a formidable aerial threat, while his stamina (99) ensures he remains effective throughout the match. His strength (84) and aggression (82) provide the physical presence needed to hold off defenders and win crucial battles.

This unique blend of blistering pace, clinical finishing, and physical dominance makes him not only a prolific goal-scorer, but also a dynamic player capable of influencing the game in multiple ways.

The Fantasy card version of the German attacker is thus definitely one of the most overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards.

3) Kai Havertz TOTS - 94 CM

Taking the third spot on our list is Kai Havertz's Team of the Season (TOTS) card, rated 94 overall as a Central Midfielder (CM). Currently playing for Arsenal in the Premier League, Havertz's "Controlled Lengthy" AcceleRATE style makes him a versatile and dominant presence on the pitch.

Havertz's TOTS card is a true midfield powerhouse. His pace is exceptional, with 93 acceleration and 99 sprint speed, allowing him to cover ground quickly both in attack and defense.

Havertz's shooting stats, while not his primary strength, are still solid with 87 finishing and 89 positioning, making him a reliable scorer from midfield.

His passing abilities are also top-notch, with 97 short passing, 95 long passing, and an astounding 99 curve, ensuring precise and creative distribution of the ball. This, combined with his high vision (95) and crossing (95), makes Havertz a key playmaker.

Dribbling is another area where Havertz excels. With 94 dribbling, 97 ball control, and 95 composure, he maintains excellent control and poise under pressure. His reactions (94) and agility (85) further enhance his ability to maneuver through tight spaces.

Defensively, Havertz's TOTS card is formidable. His 99 heading accuracy and 98 jumping make him dominant in aerial duels, while his 99 standing tackle and 89 defensive awareness ensure he can effectively break up opposition plays.

His physical attributes, including 92 strength and 94 stamina, allow him to maintain high performance levels throughout the game. Kai Havertz's TOTS card's overpowering nature comes from his well-rounded stats, making him an exceptional all-around midfielder.

Havertz's combination of pace, passing, dribbling, and defensive capabilities makes him a valuable asset in both offensive and defensive situations. The card hence definitely qualifies to be one of the top overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards.

2) Didier Drogba Golazo Icon - 94 ST

Securing the second spot on our list of the most overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards is Didier Drogba's Golazo Icon item, rated 94 overall as a Striker (ST).

Representing EA FC ICONS, the ex-Ivory Coast national's "Mostly Lengthy" AcceleRATE style highlights his imposing presence on the pitch, combining power and precision to devastating effect.

Didier Drogba’s Golazo Icon card epitomizes the perfect striker, blending incredible physicality with lethal finishing abilities. His pace, featuring 93 acceleration and 91 sprint speed, allows him to break away from defenders with ease.

Coupled with his high attacking work rate, Drogba is constantly pressuring the opposition's defense. His shooting attributes are also exceptional, with 98 finishing, 97 shot power, and 96 positioning, ensuring he capitalizes on almost every scoring opportunity.

Drogba's ability to deliver powerful long shots (89) and precise volleys (95) makes him a versatile scoring threat from various angles. Although passing isn’t his strongest suit, Drogba’s 82 short passing and 83 vision are adequate for linking up play in the final third.

His free kick accuracy (88) and solid crossing (80) add to his versatility, allowing him to contribute effectively during set pieces.

In terms of dribbling, Drogba boasts an impressive 90 ball control, 87 dribbling, and 91 composure. These stats, combined with 85 agility and 82 balance, enable him to maintain control and navigate through tight spaces, despite his imposing physique.

Defensively, Drogba is not particularly strong, which is typical for a striker. However, his 99 heading accuracy and 96 jumping make him a dominant force in aerial duels, especially with his PlayStyle+ Aerial attribute.

His physicality is a standout feature, with 99 strength and 93 stamina, allowing him to hold off defenders and maintain high energy levels throughout the match.

1) Alexander Sorloth TOTS - 92 ST

Topping our list of overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards is a Norwegian Striker and its not Erling Haaland.

The 28-year-old Villareal's striker, Alexander Sorloth's Team of the Season (TOTS) card, rated 92 overall edges out any other player item in terms of in-game effectiveness, making him a standout choice for any Ultimate Team.

Sorloth's "Mostly Lengthy" AcceleRATE style and formidable physical presence make him a nightmare for defenders. The card is a dominant force in EA FC 24, combining incredible physicality, lethal finishing, and unmatched aerial prowess.

His 6'5" frame and 99 strength make him an unstoppable force in physical duels. The 99 sprint speed ensures that once he gets moving, he can outrun most defenders, and his 90 acceleration helps him reach top speed quickly.

Sorloth's shooting attributes are exceptional, with 95 finishing and 97 shot power making him a lethal striker in front of goal. His high positioning (91) ensures he is always in the right place to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Additionally, his 5-star left foot and 5-star weak foot ratings make him unpredictable and versatile in his finishing certainly puts him on the top of most overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards' list.

In terms of passing, Sorloth's stats are solid with 92 short passing and 91 vision, allowing him to link up play effectively and create opportunities for his teammates. His 92 curve makes his passes and shots more precise, adding another layer to his offensive capabilities.

Sorloth's dribbling is surprisingly agile for a player of his size, with 94 ball control, 94 dribbling, and 99 composure. These attributes enable him to maintain control of the ball and remain calm under pressure, making him a reliable finisher in high-stakes situations.

His 80 agility and balance are decent for his stature, ensuring he remains stable and effective even in tight spaces. Defensively, Sorloth isn't particularly strong, but his 99 heading accuracy and 99 jumping make him a colossal presence in the air.

This is complemented by his PlayStyle+ Aerial, making him nearly unbeatable in aerial duels. His 99 stamina ensures he can maintain his high level of performance throughout the match, and his 92 aggression aids in winning physical battles.

Sorloth’s TOTS card features another PlayStyle+ of Trivela, allowing him to execute powerful and precise curved shots and passes with the outside of his foot, adding to his unpredictability.

The triple PlayStyle+ traits make Sorloth's TOTS card versatile and highly effective in various aspects of the game, ensuring he stands at the top of the overpowered EA FC 24 special Ultimate Team cards' roster.

