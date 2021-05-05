Perks an essential part of any loadout for players in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Perks have been a part of Call of Duty for a long time. They are extra assets players receive, whether they're becoming faster, becoming undetectable, or even having resistance to explosives.

The meta has changed in Black Ops Cold War Season 3. That means some different perks may be more viable than others from previous seasons. There are plenty of perks to choose from, but only a handful can be considered the best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Perks in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

#5 - Engineer

Image via Activision

Engineer will always be a helpful Perk in Black Ops Cold War. It allows players to detect enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls. There will never be a surprise Proximity Mine or Sentry Turret around the corner. Players can also re-roll care packages to try and receive something better than what was originally given.

#4 - Scavenger

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War is one of the faster-paced editions of Call of Duty. Players are running and gunning, zooming around the map for positioning, and unloading clips into enemies while trying to rack up scorestreaks. Scavenger is the perfect Perk for those players. After netting an elimination, run over the body, and Scavenger will replenish ammo to keep players in the fight.

#3 - Ghost

Image via Activision

Ghost is one of the more popular Perks across all of Call of Duty. While invaluable in Warzone, it isn't 100% necessary across the many multiplayer modes of Black Ops Cold War. It does allow players to remain undetecteed by Spy Planes when moving or dealing with a bomb in those types of modes. That can definitely be helpful with Spy Planes being such a low score to obtain.

#2 - Ninja

Image via Activision

Ninja calls back to the fast-paced environment of Black Ops Cold War. Players with submachine guns are running all over, getting behind enemy lines, and tearing players apart. Ninja is a great Perk for those players. They sprint more quietly and are resistant to Field Mics when sprinting. The character in-game also has a reduced amount of speech when making call outs.

#1 - Gung-Ho

Image via Activision

Gung-Ho is an amazing Black Ops Cold War Perk. Players can use equipment and fire their weapon while they are sprinting. There is no speed reduction when reloading. Weapons switch faster. They take less damage from falling. They even fire more accurately when sliding. The quickness of Cold War's multiplayer allows Gung-Ho users to catch a lot of players by surprise when they sprint around a corner.