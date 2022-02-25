Top 5 places to find Coral Butterfly in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 2.5 Three Realm Gateway Offering event has introduced new content along with new monsters and wildlife. Players will find Coral Butterflies floating all across the Three Realm Gateway Offering map.

These new creatures are very easy to spot because of their unique appearance and can be captured for crystal cores. Crystal cores are important resources as players can make condensed resins out of crystal cores and 40 original resins or use them to make potions.

Players can also capture them with an Omni-Ubiquity Net for their Serenitea pot furnishings.

Here are the top 5 places where players can find coral butterflies in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 places to find Coral Butterfly

It is worth mentioning that players should put Sayu in the party as her passive talents will make it easier to approach coral butterflies to capture them. Since coral butterflies don't stay stagnant in their spawn zone, players will have to look around for the marked locations that will be mentioned in the images below.

These 5 places have been chosen based on the following criteria:

The total number of coral butterflies players can catch in one go without having to teleport or run long distances.

Distance between the waypoints and the coral butterflies spawn zones

5) The Serpent’s Heart

The Serpent's Heart (Image via HoYoverse) Northwest of The Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

Serpent’s Heart has a total of 6-8 coral butterflies, but they are all very far from the waypoints and the players will have to travel long and may even teleport back and forth a few times if they want to cover all locations marked in the image above.

As seen from the image, the one closest to the waypoint is located hugging a wall. From there, players can glide further to find two more butterflies hiding in a bush. Other butterflies will be found near a pond, one near a tree, and the farthest spawned butterflies will be close to enemies.

4) Northwest of The Narrows

Northwest of The Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

A total of three butterflies can be found here on the northwest waypoint of The Narrows. Players will find two butterflies located on the uphill part of The Narrows, while the other butterfly spawns near a chest located downhill guarded by Kairagi.

3) West of The Narrows

West of The Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can teleport to the western waypoint of The Narrows and find a total of three coral butterflies. Look for electro elemental monuments as the first coral butterfly will spawn beside the monuments.

The remaining two butterflies are located near the broken bridge marked in the image above.

2) Southeast of Evernight Temple

Southeast of Evernight Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Evernight Temple has two teleport waypoints, one located northeast of the island while the other is located further to the south. From the southern waypoint, players can find six coral butterflies nearby spawned in groups.

The marked location is below the waypoint so players will have to glide down and one of the groups of coral butterflies will have enemies nearby.

1) Northeast of Evernight Temple

Northeast of Evernight Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

The northeast of the Evernight temple has the highest concentration of coral butterflies on the entire map. Players can get up to eight crystal butterflies here spawning close to each other.

Players are advised to roam around the top of the coral structure to find six coral butterflies at the marked location in the image above and then glide down to catch the remainder.

Three more coral butterflies that players can also go for are marked in the image above.

If players fail to catch any butterflies, they can teleport somewhere else and go back to that spot after some time to find the butterflies have re-spawned. This only works if the butterflies flyaway or are accidentally killed.

