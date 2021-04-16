When it comes to the best Pokemon for players to have on their team in Pokemon GO, the Defense stat is absolutely crucial.

Trainers who enjoy playing Pokemon GO primarily for the battling elements in the game will want to know which Pocket Monsters are the strongest and best to use when it comes to defensive mastery.

Here are the top five best mons when it comes to having a high Defense stat in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon with the highest Defense stat in Pokemon GO

#5 - Regice

Regice in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice, the Legendary Ice-type Pokemon, has an impressive Defense stat of 309. It happens to have the same Defense stat as the next Pokemon on the list - one of its counterparts - Regirock.

The two are essentially interchangeable, and deciding which one a trainer wishes to use really just comes down to the type they prefer - Rock or Ice.

#4 - Regirock

Regirock in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regirock is, unsurprisingly, a Rock-type Legendary Pokemon that was introduced in Generation III.

Rock-types are generally known for their defensive prowess, so of course this Legendary is no exception, with its 309 Defense stat in Pokemon GO.

Players who wish to utilize this Pocket Monster for its defensive skills should make sure it knows the moves Rock Throw and Focus Blast.

#3 - Lugia

Ash Ketchum riding on the back of a Lugia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While players usually expect a lot from a Legendary Pokemon's stats, Lugia still wows trainers with its Defense stat of 310.

The Psychic/Flying-type can be an extraordinary defensive force while battling in Pokemon GO, especially if it knows the moves Extrasensory and Aeroblast.

It's also fairly well-rounded when it comes to Attack and Stamina stats, making it an exceptional Pocket Monster to have on any player's team.

#2 - Deoxys (Defense Form)

A Deoxys in its normal form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Deoxys is an incredibly powerful Psychic-type that becomes an increasingly strong defensive force when it takes on a certain form.

The defensive form of this Pokemon boasts a Defense stat of 330, so there isn't much chance of any enemies taking it out quickly. However, Deoxys is rather lackluster in its Attack and Stamina stats when it takes on this special form.

#1 - Shuckle

Shuckle in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Well, Shuckle certainly doesn't look like it would be the best defensive Pokemon, but looks can be deceiving.

The Bug/Rock-type Pokemon resembles a turtle, and rightfully so, as its Defense stat is a whopping 396. Though it may be unbeatable when it comes to high Defense stats, players shouldn't expect much from Shuckle when it comes to its other stats.

The Pokemon's attack power is only 17 and its stamina tops out at 85. Still, what am impressive defensive force for such a lame-looking Pocket Monster.

