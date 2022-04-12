Top 5 Rare Cards to use in Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Multiple tournaments and in-game challenges that allow players to gain resources make Clash Royale famous among players. The Royal Tournament is the newest in-game challenge, and it puts players' attacking skills to the test in a tournament setting.

In this month's Royal Tournament, players will fight in 1v1 in-game challenge battles to win rewards and advance up the scoreboard. For players to have more chances of winning 1v1 battles, the rare cards listed below should be used in Clash Royale's Royal Tournament.

Best Rare Cards to use in the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Musketeer

Musketeer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Musketeer is a single-target character card that can be unlocked through the Training Camp. It has moderate hitpoints and damage. It is a fantastic backup for high-hitpoint cards like the Pekka and Golem since it can easily target both air and ground units. Players can also use powerful air cards such as Baby Dragon and Inferno Dragon in combination with the Musketeer.

4) Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 2248

The Hog Rider troop card can be gained from Arena 5 and is a rapid build-targeting unit with strong hitpoints and damage. Players should use Hog Rider with Archers, Arrows, or Zap to counter the enemy's Skeleton Army and Minions. Players can also use the Hog to clear low-health towers.

3) Wizard

Wizard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Wizard is an area-damage troop card with a modest range, high hitpoints and damage. Once players reach Arena 4, they can unlock it. The Wizard's high damage makes it an excellent support troop for cards like Golem, Pekka, Hog, and others with high hitpoints. Players can also use Wizards to counter air swarms like Minions and Minion Horde.

2) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

The strongest defensive card in Clash Royale is Inferno Tower, which can deal high-hitpoint cards like Pekka, Giant, Golem, and others. It can be unlocked by Arena 4 or higher players and should be positioned between the two lanes to stop the enemy's push and deal maximum damage. Since swarm cards can quickly bring down Inferno Tower, players should use Zap, Wizard, or Arrows to defend the Inferno Tower.

1) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of the game's most popular Rare cards, as it can deal a lot of damage while acting as a mini tank. Mini Pekka is a single-target melee ground unit that can be obtained after completing the Clash Royale training. Due to its high DPS, it's ideal for dealing with the enemy's ground cards. It can be utilized both defensively and offensively.

Edited by Mayank Shete