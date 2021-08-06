Top 5 streamers who make over $1 million a month

Streaming is one of the most booming professions in the current times. This is not just in terms of the popularity of the streamers but also in terms of financial growth. However, the two are interrelated. If streamers can gain sufficient popularity, they can make millions of dollars in a year through their streams and ad revenues.

However, the cream of the streaming community has worked hard to find its way to the top. Now, they earn millions of dollars every month. Naturally, this kind of money does not come easy, and they had to work dedicatedly to reach this level of success.

Streamers who make a million dollars every month

5) Trainwrecks

Popular gambling streamer Trainwrecks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tyler "Trainwrecks" Niknam is a popular streamer on Twitch who has recently made the rounds due to his affiliation with controversial gambling streams. In an interview with xQc, Trainwrecks revealed that gambling companies pay him about a million dollars every month for his gambling livestreams.

4) Amouranth

Amouranth is popular for her Hot-Tub streams (Image via Amouranth on Twitch)

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Michelle Siragusa is one of the most controversial streamers on Twitch, with many streamers in the community voicing their objections about the kind of content she portrays on her channel.

Critics include the likes of streamers such as xQc and Pokimane. Amouranth is popular for her Hot-Tub streams and ASMR streams.

Through her livestreams on Twitch and her OnlyFans, Amouranth earns over a million dollars every month.

3) Nickmercs

Popular Warzone streamer Nickmercs (Image via TwitchMZ on YouTube)

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is the co-owner of the popular FaZe Clan and is the most popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer there is. Due to his massive popularity, he has a huge fan base on Twitch, showcasing his Warzone gameplays.

His streams, paired with his earnings from FaZe Clan, yield him over a million dollars every month.

2) xQc

xQc is one of the most controversial streamers on Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most legendary Twitch streamers, as he has held on to his fame and popularity even after multiple bans from the Amazon-owned platform. The streamer also shares his content on YouTube and also on the GTA RP NoPixel server. His entertaining streams rake in millions of views every day, so naturally, his monthly earnings are over a million dollars.

xQc is currently amidst the heavy drama, as he plans on suing the Olympic Committee after the ban on his Twitch channel for streaming the Olympics has not been revoked.

1) Ninja

Ninja is the biggest streamer on Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has worked hard to be on top. He is one of the leading Fortnite streamers and even has his very own Icon skin in the game. He rakes in millions of viewers on his streams every day. Along with his YouTube streams, multiple sponsorships and merchandise bring him heaps of revenue.

Ninja is the biggest streamer globally and is said to earn about $16-18 million per year.

The amount of money these streamers earn every month seems attractive for sure, but the amount of hard work and dedication that they put into their streams for it cannot be discounted.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen