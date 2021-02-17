Some of the most iconic Pokemon from the games and anime have been the strong creatures sent out to battle by the various Gym Leaders.

Gym Leaders will often send out a handful of weaker Pokemon to soften up the opposing trainer. Once they have been defeated, the Gym Leader then sends out the powerful signature Pokemon of their lineup.

Gym Leaders are the toughest of the tough in every region. They are meant to challenge the trainers that want to become Pokemon Champions. Their strongest partners often give trouble to even the best trainers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 strongest Gym Leader Pokemon

#5 - Wallace's Milotic

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Wallace and his Milotic are a force to be reckoned with. With four Pokemon prior to Milotic appearing, any trainer could feel overwhelmed seeing this creature appear at last. Milotic is a defensive juggernaut. Wallace knows Water Pulse, Ice Beam, Twister, and Recover. That's incredible coverage, as well as an HP regaining move.

#4 - Brock's Onix

Image via The Pokemon Company

In the games and the anime, Pokemon fans were quick to see how brutal Brock and his Onix could be. The Pewter City Gym was the first true challenge for many trainers. Those with Charmander found this out the hard way. The early game Pokemon in Generation I did nothing to Onix. As Brock joined Ash on his adventure, the power of Onix was put on display.

Advertisement

#3 - Norman's Slaking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Norman is the only father Pokemon players ever get. Naturally, he shows no mercy to his child, the player character, during their Gym battle. Slaking is an immensely strong Pokemon. It can recover HP, use a Fighting-type move, and withstand plenty of hits. Defeating Norman's Slaking can be a frustrating experience.

#2 - Sabrina's Alakazam

Image via DeNA Co Ltd

In Generation I, Psychic-type Pokemon were nearly unstoppable. Alakazam was one of the most powerful creatures a trainer could get their hands on. Like many of the strongest Gym Leader Pokemon, Alakazam can recover HP and deal massive damage. Sabrina is absolutely terrifying in the game and the anime. Alakazam, her signature partner, fits her quite well.

Advertisement

#1 - Whitney's Miltank

Image via The Pokemon Company

While Whitney's Miltank may not be the strongest Pokemon ever, it is incredibly dangerous for its level. Many fans of the series will let it be known that this is the toughest and most annoying Gym battle of all time.

Miltank's stats are high for an early-game battle. It also has a devastating move Rollout and can regain HP with Milk Drink. Even in the anime, Miltank dominated Ash by defeating three Pokemon in a row.