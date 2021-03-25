Free Fire is a game of grit and grind. The game offers matches in Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. One can play matches in any mode to consistently rank up and eventually enter the higher levels. The goal of every player is to reach the Heroic Tier.

With the ongoing season 20, gamers worldwide are keen to progress in Free Fire's ranked mode matches. This also reflects their skill set and capability to continue with the other players on their respective servers.

With that being said, this article lists five tips to reach the Heroic Tier in Free Fire in March 2021.

Top 5 tips to reach Heroic Tier in Free Fire in March 2021

5. Get familiar with the maps

Be familiar with the map. Image via TBD GAMER YT, YouTube

Free Fire currently has three available maps where players can choose to play their ranked mode matches. Players can pick the Bermuda, Kalahari, or Purgatory map.

Each has respective landing spots, which is vital for players to begin their match. Getting familiar with those can give an advantage in terms of survivability.

4. Balance the kills and survivability

The offense is the best defense, and vice versa. Image via Total Gaming, YouTube

Scoring kills in matches is essential in Free Fire. Not only do players get to eliminate opponents, but they also can have a higher overall score at the end of the match.

But players need to balance scores with survivability. Being aggressive also requires defensive action. It means players have to hide and stay vigilant on the map.

3. Fight depending on the preferred range

Close range or long-range, it depends. Image via PK GAMERS, YouTube

Players differ in their playstyle. Some prefer close combat and could be more inclined to an assault role. Others may fight and kill enemies from a distance or in long-range tactics.

It is best to know which fighting range suits a player to maximize their capabilities in Free Fire.

2. Teamwork is crucial

Call a friend. Image via Badge 99, YouTube

Communication is key when it comes to matches in Free Fire. Playing alongside a team is a staple aspect of the game. It is recommended that players communicate effectively while playing a match to hammer out a gameplan that can eventually lead to a team's victory.

1. Never give up

Do not lose hope! Image via Free Fire

Players can end up victorious or survive longer in matches compared to others. But they could also finish the match on a losing stint. Not every match is a guaranteed win.

The chances of losing and leaving the match early is also a factor that players need to consider. But despite this, they should never give up. Instead, strive harder to come back stronger after a brutal loss.