Top 5 tips to win ranked mode matches in Free Fire on PCs

Garena Free Fire is a worldwide phenomenon right now, winning several accolades as well. One reason for such popularity is the diversity in the game and various unique features that distinguish it from other Battle Royale titles.

Like most other BR games, Free Fire is also playable on Android devices and PCs via emulators. An emulator is software that helps users run any Android application on their laptops/computers effortlessly.

As winning matches in the ranked mode is necessary to reach higher rank tiers, this article shares some of the best tips that PC players need to win these Free Fire games.

What are the best ways to win ranked mode matches in Free Fire on PCs?

Note: The gameplay strategy and in-game mechanism don't change for Android devices or PCs and are more or less applicable for both. Keeping in mind all the criteria of the Free Fire's gameplay mechanism, here are some of the best tips to win Ranked mode matches in Free Fire.

#1 - Choose the best character

Characters in Free Fire

Choosing the right character is always essential in rank pushing, as it determines whether a player can win a ranked mode match or not. There are plenty of characters available in Free Fire, and players can choose from any of the 37, depending on which choice best matches their gameplay style (aggressive or passive).

This will help them survive longer during games, with suitable character abilities easing their path to success.

#2 - Always carry a vehicle

Carrying a vehicle is one of the most critical aspects of winning a ranked match. A vehicle not only helps players move from one place to another faster but also provides an instant shelter to avoid sudden enemy ambushes.

Vehicles in the final circles also help significantly as they act as shelters (when players are out of gloo walls) over close-range.

#3 - Play with regular squad

Image via Total Gaming / YouTube

Playing only squads will not help win a match, but gamers have to play with regular teams with whom they grind very frequently (For example, friends or familiar in-game friends).

This way, players can have better communication and strategy to make it to the last circles and increase the chances of winning a ranked match.

#4 - Use gloo walls

Gloo walls are one of the most critical defensive mechanisms of Free Fire. It is always recommended that players carry at least 2 or 3 minimum gloo wall grenades while playing ranked matches.

These gloo walls can act as instant shelters and block enemy attacks up to certain damage. They can be very crucial when players have low HP, or their teammates are knocked down.

#5 - Carry enough health packs

Image via Imageshack

To make it to the last circle of a ranked match, players need to survive longer. They need to play safe and carry enough health packs that can help in the last circle fights.

Carrying these health packs will allow gamers to heal up whenever they are low in HP without worrying about running out of medical supplies.

