Top 5 Twitch streamers who forgot their camera was still on

Twitch never forgets and neither will these streamers, but hopefully, they have learned their embarrassing lesson.

From being called by their friends to embarrassingly realizing it all too late, these Twitch streamers definitely regret forgetting that they were recording. This list includes the best and most memorable. This will not include random unknown streamers or streaming that didn't stick in the memory of their viewers.

Five Twitch Streamers who wished they realized they were recording

#5 - T-Pain

Image via T-Pain

T-Pain is most known for being a musical artist but he does Twitch for fun to play games and show off his new music. It is always interesting to see streamers forget and do something silly or do something they regret, but this wasn't the case. T-Pain walked around, doing actual work and staying focused on a task.

I learned that T-Pain is wholesome, a Twitch streamer,and a fellow boy. #boyssupportboys — KD (@WhatKatieWSays) August 4, 2020

His friend ended up calling and letting T-Pain know about the incident which leads to the stream going down. This gave viewers a peek into his life in a way, and how focused of a worker T-Pain really is.

#4 - Sodapoppin

Image via Sodapoppin

This video is more wholesome than any of the others. Chance goes onto checking his computer settings and he messes around. He double-checks his mic, as he is just working on making sure everything is okay. The chat is the most hilarious part of the video. His Twitch viewers immediately know what's up and make jokes the entire time. He realizes it in the end and looks so embarrassed.

#3 - Pokimane

Image via Pokimane

This one rarely gets mentioned because of the sexual implication. Once, Pokimane was hanging out and doing a stream with multiple other Twitch streamers. She went to pick up a cat and forgot that there were 2 camera locations.

There was one in front of the group and another directly behind her when she bent over. It takes her a few seconds to realize, but soon after, she turns back around, apologizes, and buries her head in embarrassment.

#2 - Ninja

Image via Ninja

It's hard to not feel like streaming is a job when watching Ninja in this clip. He was hungover, sure, but imagine the days when streamers don't want to work.

Many people can hide behind a mask now. Streamers have to have high energy all the time and be very engaged. This clip is a sad reminder that sometimes, it's all an act.

#1 - Nadexe

Image via Nadexe

This one is number one because none of the other Twitch streaming incidents had any real consequences. This one got the streamer banned permanently, although he did come back under another account. Nadexe and his girlfriend had intimate relations on one of his streams and it took 4 years for him to acknowledge it.

Nadexe is now permanently banned from YouTube and Twitch for life. Not gonna lie I feel bad for the man. That was his living. — OrlandoinChicago (@OrlandoInTheChi) February 8, 2019

Nadexe was a very controversial streamer to begin with, because of his poor choices. Since then, he's been banned from YouTube and Twitch again and is now streaming exclusively on DLive.