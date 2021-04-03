Top 5 unreleased skins in Fortnite

Although Fortnite gives players some great skins, fans don’t always get a shot to acquire them all.

Fortnite is known to have some of its work leaked even before the updates take place. A lot of people look forward to it, as they usually leak online, on either Twitter or Reddit. For the most part, skins and sets tend to leak online, giving players a possible look at what's to come. Sometimes however, the leak happens, but fans never get the skin or set.

Sometimes, Fortnite pulls these items altogether or just keeps them in the back until the right time. Regardless of the reason, below is a list of the top five unreleased skins in Fortnite.

Top 5 Unreleased Fortnite Skins

#5 – Madcap

(Image via Epic Games)

First up, Madcap was a leaked skin that was said to be part of the Fungus King set. He was first added back in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 – Season 2. It’s said Madcap would cost 1,500 V-Bucks, making him an Epic rarity skin. This skin would have cool accents all around that would also glow. Again, the skin was only leaked and hasn’t been seen since.

#Fortnite The Madcap skin has been decrypted and here are the Icons for whole set!



- Madcap

- Bello Bag

- Crescent Shroom pic.twitter.com/o1XguI7fQr — Xtreme Adi (@Xtreme_Adi) July 4, 2020

#4 – Ruby Shadows

Advertisement

(Image via Twitter)

Ruby Shadows was another much-anticipated skin that leaked as part of the Street Shadows set. This set was first added to the game for Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5. Though technically unreleased, the skin is considered an exclusive for the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

#3 – Dark Skully

(Image via Epic Games)

The Dark Skully skin would have come from the Darkening set. It was leaked around the time of Chapter 2 – Season 4, making it a pretty recent leak. There hasn't been much information about the potential release of this skin since that point though.

#2 – Marauder Heavy

(Image via Epic Games) Image via Epic Games)

This epic rarity skin was leaked in Chapter 2 – Season 5. The Marauder Heavy would've been one of the few skins that depict a human player to be on the heavier side. It’s a simple design that got a lot of people’s attention. Although more recent than the last one, no word has been put out about when the skin will actually release.

#1 – Brilliant Bomber

Advertisement

#Fortnite Sad news for bomber fans Brilliant Bomber Skin time is up it's not even chapter 2 season 2 Was never Release in the ithem shop in chapter 2 season 2 never say never it will come out soon in the future plz don't believe in the clickbait people saying they got it plz dont pic.twitter.com/m57lL5RZ87 — 🎀𝒯𝒶𝓀𝑒𝓊𝒸𝒽𝒾_𝒦🌸💞𝓀𝒾𝑒𝒮𝓆𝓊𝒶𝒹🎀 (@Kookie_Bxddie) October 27, 2020

This other rare skin was a part of the Sunshine and Rainbow set. This set, in particular, has been missing for some time now, as the leak and the skin were first mentioned back in Chapter 2 – Season 1. Although other versions of this skin have been available in the item shop, this one is still nowhere to be seen. If it ever makes it to the item shop, it could be priced at 1,200 V-Bucks.