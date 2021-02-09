The use of Technical Machines is how Pokemon trainers create a spectacular moveset to battle with more often than not.

Some of those Technical Machines, or TMs, are absolutely useless. Not every TM can be as brutal as Earthquake or as chilling as Ice Beam.

A lot of TMs actually go untouched through a player's journey in the Pokemon games. The reason could be that they don't fit the playstyle or they are simply not worth adding to a moveset.

Top 5 most useless Pokemon TMs of all time

#5 - Snatch

Snatch is a move completely dependent on an opposing Pokemon. The user is able to steal the status changes from the next beneficial stat move an opponent uses. This would require the other Pokemon to have a status move and actually use it. Catching them off guard is a huge part of using Snatch. It is just too risky and too circumstantial to ever be useful.

#4 - Double Team

Double Team is one of the coolest moves to see in the Pokemon anime. In the games, though, it is pretty useless. Teaching it to a Pokemon would be a mistake. It only raises evasiveness by one stage. It needs to be tweaked so that evasiveness rises more, so as to ensure that the Double Team TM is worth anything.

#3 - Explosion

Explosion is a fun move to use on a Voltorb or Electrode. Teaching it as a TM to any other Pokemon, though, is a strange tactic. Explosion is a move that causes the user to, well, explode. It faints, but also does massive damage to the opponent. Imagine using it and not making the other Pokemon faint. Explosion is best used as a novelty on a Pokemon that already learns it.

#2 - Frustration

Frustration is an awful move in principle and in truth. The move grows stronger the more a Pokemon dislikes its trainer. It is the opposite of Return, which is stronger with a higher friendship level. Unless a trainer is purposely going out of their way to make a Pokemon hate them in-game, Frustration has little to no use.

#1 - Soft-Boiled

Soft-Boiled was introduced as a TM in Generation I. Only Mew and Chansey could ever actually learn the move. Soft-Boiled restores 50% of the user's maximum HP. What is the point of it being a TM if only two Pokemon can learn it? It should have been a level up move for Chansey.

There is nothing more useless than a TM that can be taught to only two Pokemon. Especially when one of those Pokemon wasn't even obtainable in Generation I by normal means.