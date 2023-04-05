Top 5 video games where you can gamble

Gambling has been an integral part of video games for decades now. Time and again, developers have decided to incorporate some additional gameplay features on gambling into the mix. You’d be surprised to learn that pretty much every popular card game, be it Poker or Blackjack, has been represented well across many video game titles.

Gambling usually involves risking something valuable (typically money) to win greater rewards in return. It is often decided through card games, but it may not be limited to that. A simple bet on a horse race, for instance, is also counted as gambling.

While you may lose valuable money in real-life gambling and online games, gambling in open-world video games doesn’t hurt at all as you will only be losing your in-game currency.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices.

5 best video games featuring gambling

1) GTA San Andreas

The Four Dragons Casino is one of the three accessible casinos in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gambling is a rampant and recurring feature in GTA San Andreas. So much so that the storyline in the later stages also forces CJ (protagonist) to conduct casino heists. The city of Las Venturas in the open world of San Andreas (which represents the city of Las Vegas) has three casinos that players can enter - The Four Dragons Casino, The Caligula’s Palace, and an unnamed casino.

You can try out the following games in the casinos of GTA San Andreas.

· Blackjack

· Poker

· Roulette

· Wheel of Fortune

· Lucky slot machines

The casinos of GTA San Andreas have so many games on offer that you can spend hours gambling. And if that doesn’t satisfy your thirst, then hit the bars in-game to gamble on your pool playing skills.

The other options are a few horserace betting shops, where you can use some in-game money on AI-run horses, and the Lowrider Challenge, which requires the player to take part in a mini-game involving cars and place a bet for the same.

2) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an action-adventure video game that manages to represent accurate historical details in its storyline. The central character, Henry, has a tragic backstory, and you’ll get to prod along the 15th century European countryside of the Kingdom of Bohemia.

The RPG title delivers plenty of strategic archery battles and rough melee combat for gamers to enjoy. Beyond that, Kingdom Come: Deliverance also features a dice game called Farkle.

You may enter any Tavern in the gaming world and initiate this very addictive dice game.

3) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is no doubt a fascinating JRPG adventure offering thrilling combat mechanics, but the open-world title has loads of casinos spread out in the cities of Yokohama and Sotenbori as well.

There are two types of Casinos in this video game. The first ones are called Western Casinos, and one such western casino can be found in the Chinatown district within Yokohama city.

In the western casinos of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you can play:

· Poker

· Blackjack

The second type of gambling establishment in Yakuza: Like a Dragon is called Japanese Gambling Hall and it hosts traditional Japanese card games. You can find one such hall in the Koreatown district of Yokohama City.

In the Japanese Gambling Halls of Yakuza you can play:

· Koi-Koi

· Oicho-kabu

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Poker campsite location in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given Rockstar Games’ track record of including gambling in their video games, it was impossible for them to keep it only to the crime adventure series of GTA. Enter the Red Dead Redemption franchise.

The second installment, Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only a massive open-world video game that represents the American Wild West but also has several rustic saloons and card-playing spots spread throughout.

All you need to do is complete a small pre-requisite quest, which opens up all the other gambling spots in the game. They are usually dusty-looking shacks, saloons, and shady campsites.

Here are some gambling opportunities that Red Dead Redemption 2 offers:

· Poker

· Blackjack

5) Fallout: New Vegas

The classy ambience inside the Tops Casino in Fallout: New Vegas (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Apart from delivering a gripping and engaging post-apocalyptic storyline, Fallout’s 2010 spin-off title New Vegas had plenty of gambling opportunities on offer. As the storyline progresses, players will have to go through the Mojave Desert, and therein lies the few remains of the once-grand Las Vegas city.

The casinos in this video game are hidden inside a walled section of the once-famous location, “The Strip”. To enter, you will have to go through a security check. To do that, you need to build up enough reputation in the storyline with the NCR soldiers so they can allow you through.

Voila! You can now get access to a string of casinos, which includes the likes of Ultra-Lux, Tops Casino, Vikki and Vance, amongst others. You can gamble your heart out in these casinos until you lose your money or they start banning you from winning too much.

In the casinos of Fallout: New Vegas, you can play:

· Caravan (card game)

· Blackjack

· Roulette

Poll : 0 votes