Black Ops Cold War has been available for a good while now, and the content just keeps piling up.

It seems like there is something new for players to enjoy in Black Ops Cold War every single day. The shops update, new Battlepass tiers are unlocked, and the content is more than any Call of Duty game has ever seen.

The one thing players enjoy the most, in really any game, are weapon skins. Known as weapon camos most often in Black Ops Cold War, they change the way each weapon looks. Some are pretty terrible, but others are incredible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 weapon skins in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Bloodshed

Image via Activision

Bloodshed is a weapon camo earned in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. The black and red color scheme is super cool. All players need to do is rack up kills in Zombies with each weapon that Bloodshed is unlockable for. Once that kill threshold is reached, Bloodshed is granted, and the weapon gets to look smooth.

#4 - Diamond

Image via Activision

The Diamond weapon camo in Black Ops Cold War isn't just a beautiful gun skin to have, but it is an accomplishment to be proud of. Diamond is unlocked by earning every single skin for every single weapon in a certain class. That is a lot of work, but having a diamond encased gun is too good to pass up for those who truly want to grind.

#3 - Frozen Chosen

Image via Activision

Frozen Chosen is a blueprint for the M82 sniper rifle. The skin is only available for that weapon. It is an amazing concept and pretty beautiful to look at. The weapon camo for Frozen Chosen coats this Black Ops Cold War sniper rifle in ice and even has some small icicles dripping from it. It was available in the free Holiday Bundle during the Holiday season.

#2 - Workout Plan

Image via Activision

Workout Plan is another blueprint. It is in the Sleek & Stylish bundle of Black Ops Cold War Season 2. This blueprint, along with the camo, is exclusive to the M16 tactical rifle. The different pastel colors that cover the weapon are gorgeous. It honestly looks like it is made out of candy. This is a weapon camo that stands out on the battlefield.

#1 - Plague Diamond

Image via Activision

Plague Diamond is the Black Ops Cold War Zombies equivalent of the Diamond camo. Players need to focus on a single weapon category and unlock every skin for it. The bright purple diamond style of this weapon skin is awesome. Once unlocked in Zombies, it can then be used across the rest of Black Ops Cold War. Showing off the player's Zombies prowess in multiplayer is a sweet feeling.