Like every other season of Fortnite, Season 5 has weapons players would rather drop than keep in their loadout.

Opening a chest or entering a building to find one of the worse weapons in Fortnite can be frustrating. Hot drops will always be won by the player who gets lucky. Finding a lower tier weapon or one that doesn't quite fit the situation is enough to make a player break their keyboard.

There are plenty of weapons in Fortnite that do the job. Others, however, probably don't deserve to have a job. There are five weapons in Season 5 that are better off left on the ground. Players might have a better time swinging for the fences with a pickaxe.

Top 5 most disliked weapons in Fortnite Season 5

#5 - Dragon's Breath Shotgun

It is still very early in Fortnite Season 5, therefore the Dragon's Breath Shotgun can potentially change minds. Until that takes place though, the Dragon's Breath Shotgun just doesn't do the trick.

It is a really cool concept. It shoots out four shots that also deal fire damage over time. Missing any of those shots is detrimental though. It's best to use this for fun rather than for a win.

#4 - Submachine Gun

The Tactical Submachine Gun is just the better weapon. The fire rate for the regular SMG was nerfed, rendering it mostly useless. The damage it does is fine, but there are so many better options.

If a player has no other choice, sure, take the SMG. If there is literally anything else around, grab it. Players are better off with a common pistol. The disappointment of the SMG is just not worth the risk.

#3 - Charge Shotgun

The Charge Shotgun replaced the Pump in Fortnite Season 3. It has done it again. The Charge Shotgun is not a welcome sight in Fortnite Season 5. The way the game is played has stayed fairly the same since its last appearance. The weapon hasn't really changed at all either.

With the Double Barrel and Tactical Shotgun available, picking up the Charge Shotgun is a desperation move over anything else.

#2 - Storm Scout Sniper

This is an interesting weapon, but it is genuinely bad. Players can use this Fortnite sniper to get a preview of the next storm location. This allows for some great rotation options.

As an item, it is great to have. As a weapon, it needs to be swapped out prior to a fight. The damage is abysmal. Having this out in a big fight is a huge mistake.

#1 - Scoped Revolver

Not only is the Scoped Revolver a bad weapon, it is downright ugly. Its return to Fortnite in Season 5 is almost as unwanted as the Infinity Blade was prior to a competitive event.

The scope allows players to see a bit further down the road. Good luck trying to do any damage with it though. The slow rate of fire and damage fall off from a scoped distance will see enemies build a mansion by the time another shot can be taken.