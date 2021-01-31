Top changes that players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Season 5 in Fortnite has been quite fascinating. Since the 15.20 update in Fortnite, Epic Games has gradually started listening to the community.
It all started with players receiving the option to disable the pre-edits in the game. Although Epic Games couldn't get it right in the first run, they made amends in the 15.21 update. Players now had the option to disable pre-edits in Fortnite completely.
Players have been asking for other changes as well. There are still a lot of minor bugs in Fortnite that players keep pointing at.
According to the Fortnite community, some changes can be made to improve the gameplay. Season 6 in Fortnite is still a few weeks away, but here are a few changes that the Fortnite community will be hoping to see.
Changes that players want in Fortnite season 6
#1 Pump Action Shotgun
The pump action shotgun was a wonderful weapon in Fortnite. The weapon was very efficient and could be used in many match-winning scenarios in the game. Since the weapon was vaulted, players have been requesting for its return.
When the pump-action shotgun was in the game, it held a strong position in the meta.
#2 Patch Notes
For some strange reason, Epic Games stopped releasing patch notes for Fortnite. Without patch notes, it's really difficult for the Fortnite community to know what changes are being made in the game.
#3 Lesser Collaborations
A lot of players don't like the new collaborations that Fortnite is participating in. According to them, the original skins are dying down. They believe that the collaborations are lazy, and hinder developers from being creative with the Fortnite storyline.
Although collaborations bring in a lot of money to the game, the Fortnite community couldn't care less. Epic Games needs to tone down on the collaborations and focus on the original skins.