Top changes that players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Season 5 in Fortnite has been quite fascinating. Since the 15.20 update in Fortnite, Epic Games has gradually started listening to the community.

It all started with players receiving the option to disable the pre-edits in the game. Although Epic Games couldn't get it right in the first run, they made amends in the 15.21 update. Players now had the option to disable pre-edits in Fortnite completely.

Players have been asking for other changes as well. There are still a lot of minor bugs in Fortnite that players keep pointing at.

According to the Fortnite community, some changes can be made to improve the gameplay. Season 6 in Fortnite is still a few weeks away, but here are a few changes that the Fortnite community will be hoping to see.

Changes that players want in Fortnite season 6

#1 Pump Action Shotgun

Like this tweet for all variants of the *Pump Shotgun* to come back — Carson🌋 (@CarsonYur) January 25, 2021

The pump action shotgun was a wonderful weapon in Fortnite. The weapon was very efficient and could be used in many match-winning scenarios in the game. Since the weapon was vaulted, players have been requesting for its return.

I dont love the game its just i know almost everyone that plays fortnite wants the pump and the old map back and like bro when i played unvaulted with my freinds it brought back so many memories of tilted and other placed and the way the guns look , now everything is futuristic . — Sub to my YT visioNs_on_Yt-_- sub to that (@JxcksonF) January 30, 2021

STEP ONE AD OLD POIS BACK, REMOVE AIS AND IO GARDS.



STEP TWO

PUT AT LEAST 21 POIS ON THE MAP. WE NEED MORE LOCATIONS! Bunched together like side by side.



STEP 3 add at least 100 guns in fortnite. EACH SEASON. We need more action!! ALSO AD BACK THE PUMP...PLZ.....!!! — BTK BEATBOX YT 🎃 (@bigtyty2) January 26, 2021

only way fortnite could go back to how it was back in the day and that is reverting turbo build to how it was back then & add patch notes like they used to also unvaulting the pump + traps, ahhh the good old days 🐲 #fortnite — GhostLuxar✨ (@NotLuxar) January 29, 2021

When the pump-action shotgun was in the game, it held a strong position in the meta.

#2 Patch Notes

LIKE IF YOU EANT PATCH NOTES BACK!!! — creator code: Obsi #ad (@ThisObsi) January 24, 2021

For some strange reason, Epic Games stopped releasing patch notes for Fortnite. Without patch notes, it's really difficult for the Fortnite community to know what changes are being made in the game.

What is stopping epic games from removing aim assist, adding patch notes, moving severs to a more optimal location, and adding one, and only one, consistent shotgun? These are all changes that need to be made eventually so competitive fortnite can be its best, yet nothing. — Intentionz (@TTV_Intentionz) January 30, 2021

these patch notes better be closing in — exspend (@exspendfn) January 24, 2021

#3 Lesser Collaborations

I really like the Fortnite skin collabs but I miss the fan concept and original skins they’d release — Avery (@Avxry) January 30, 2021

A lot of players don't like the new collaborations that Fortnite is participating in. According to them, the original skins are dying down. They believe that the collaborations are lazy, and hinder developers from being creative with the Fortnite storyline.

I get that but for the last few seasons fortnite has felt like nothing but collabs.



The original fortnite skins are becoming more and more underwhelming and new ones aren’t being released and the collabs took over the item shop even an entire season... — Tom (◠‿◠✿) (@tom1315123) January 24, 2021

I like fortnite I'm just sick of the amount of collabs we're getting — Fever (@MichaelFoss19) January 24, 2021

Although collaborations bring in a lot of money to the game, the Fortnite community couldn't care less. Epic Games needs to tone down on the collaborations and focus on the original skins.