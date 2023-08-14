Top 5 common mistakes made by PUBG Mobile players (2023)

PUBG Mobile's explosive battle royale experience continues to dominate the ever-changing landscape of mobile gaming. While the game's intricacies have changed over the years, players are still prone to committing fundamental faults. These blunders cost them the match and, thus, deprive them of the coveted chicken dinner.

This article looks at the top five typical mistakes PUBG Mobile players should avoid, each with its own set of consequences.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Map awareness, lack of communication, and more mistakes to avoid in PUBG Mobile

5) Lack of map awareness

One of the most common and damaging errors players make in PUBG Mobile is failing to retain a keen sense of map awareness. While the game's mechanics have changed, the importance of understanding the dynamics of the diminishing playzone is undeniable. The unrelenting encroachment of the blue zone can result in slow health decline and, eventually, death.

Players frequently fail to keep an eye on the minimap for the diminishing safe zone, exposing themselves to unnecessary danger. Staying informed about the constraints of the playable region is critical for strategizing movement, avoiding encounters beyond the safe zone, and maximizing survival chances.

4) Rushing without strategy

PUBG Mobile's fast-paced and adrenaline-fueled nature can lead to impulsive antics, and players frequently fall into the trap of rushing into engagements without a solid strategy. This could be a perilous mistake, putting both personal survival and the team's overall chances of triumph at risk.

Premature deaths, weakened team cohesion, and a failure to capitalize on opportune circumstances are bound to happen in such cases. Before engaging in conflicts, it is critical to develop and execute a tactical plan.

3) Neglecting positioning and cover

Positioning and proper use of cover are strategic components that continue to impact the result of PUBG Mobile encounters. Those who fail to prioritize these qualities are at a significant disadvantage. The significance of favorable combat placement and capitalizing on the available cover cannot be overstated.

By breaking these rules, players open themselves up to opposing fire, making it simpler for opponents to land shots and secure eliminations. Using natural elements of the area, such as hills, buildings, and trees, to shelter oneself from enemy sight and gunfire remains a fundamental survival practice.

2) Overlooking sound cues

Even with possible enhancements in aesthetics and gameplay, the audio dimension of PUBG Mobile remains quite important. Footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle noises provide crucial information about opponents' movements and intentions. Failure to pay attention to these indications can have serious consequences.

Those who underestimate the importance of sound are frequently ambushed or caught off-guard. Increased awareness of auditory signals can help in anticipating dangers, following opponent movements, and making informed engagement decisions.

1) Lack of communication

Communication is the linchpin that upholds strategies and promotes effective implementation in team-based gameplay. While developments in communication technology may have transformed the gaming experience, consistent hiccups are still a big stumbling block for players. This error extends beyond in-game voice chat and into the broader domain of information exchange.

Players that fail to share critical information such as opponent sightings, loot distribution, or strategic intentions jeopardize their team's ability to collaborate efficiently. A lack of communication can result in misunderstanding, missed opportunities, and disconnected efforts, jeopardizing the team's ability to succeed.

This article covers practically all the shortcomings a player must address to become a BR pro. To know more, read the other PUBG Mobile guides here.