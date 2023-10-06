Top 5 overpowered characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

In Honkai Star Rail, players roll in the limited-time or standard banners to obtain their favorite characters and build them. As the game receives updates, some characters fall behind and get overshadowed, while others become overpowered and dominate the meta. With the 1.4 update on the way, players might want to know who the best characters in the title are.

This article lists the top five overpowered units in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Jingliu, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Blade, and two others are overpowered in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

5) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The foreign merchant carrying a huge coffin, Luocha is a support character in Honkai Star Rail. He treads on the Path of Abundance and wields the Imaginary element.

Luocha excels in healing his allies on the battlefield with his abilities. After his release in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail, he secured his spot as the best healer in the game. His kit is simply flawless, with a skill that heals a single ally fully and an ultimate that deals Imaginary damage to all opponents and hinders their movement simultaneously. His skill can also activate automatically when an ally’s health drops to 50% or below. While other healers scale their healing according to their HP, Luocha's heal scales with his ATK stat.

Luocha will be overpowered in version 1.4 because of his tremendous healing capabilities.

4) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a swordsman, Blade is a DPS character in Honkai Star Rail. He treads on the Path of Destruction and Wields the Wind element.

Blade is a character who specializes in dealing damage to his opponents, and with his release in Version 1.2, he dominated the meta. He consumes his own HP to deal an increased amount of damage to his adversaries. When fitted with the right equipment, he can deal colossal amounts of damage, and his damage output scales with his own health.

Blade's enormous modifiers on his abilities allow him to be overpowered in version 1.4.

3) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the true Vidyadhara form of Dan Heng’s previous reincarnation, Imbibitor Lunae. He follows the Path of Destruction and wields the Imaginary element. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae excels in dealing massive damage to his adversaries.

Imbibitor Lunae is a Phenomenal DPS character in Honkai Star Rail. His kit allows him to deal a massive amount of damage to his opponents. Imbibitor Lunae’s skill enhances his basic attack up to three times, allowing him to deal an increased amount of Imaginary damage. His ultimate deals Imaginary damage to three adjacent enemies on the battlefield.

In version 1.4, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a character who is incredibly overpowered due to his tremendous damage output. He can easily clear any activities in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Kafka

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

A member of the Stellaron Hunters, Kafka is an excellent character who specializes in dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage. She treads on the Path of Nihility and wields the Lightning element.

Kafka’s primary source of damage is her DoT. She can inflict Shock with her ultimate that deals Lightning damage to all enemies on the battlefield. When she uses her skill on an enemy, they will immediately produce damage if they are afflicted with DoT effects. Kafka can clear various activities with ease as she can vaporize her opponents with her abilities.

In version 1.4, Kafka will dominate the battlefield with her DoT (Damage over Time) capabilities.

1) Jingliu

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is the newest 5-star character In Star Rail version 1.4. Treading on the Path of Destruction, she wields the Ice element. Jingliu is a time-limited character and is fairly powerful in the game.

Her damage output depends on how many stacks of “New Moon” she has. When she has four stacks of “New Moon” buff in her possession, she enters the “Transcendence” state. Jingliu consumes her ally's health to increase her own damage when she is in that state. She is fairly overpowered in version 1.4 and can benefit from this when paired with characters with high HP, such as Blade, Fu Xuan, and Gepard.