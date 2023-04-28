Top 5 plot holes in video game storylines

Video games have come far in the past few decades, with many featuring complex narratives. Still, even the best gaming stories can have plot holes or narrative inconsistencies that can leave players scratching their heads. These plot holes range from confusing endings to poorly explained narratives, leaving players with more questions than answers and highlighting the challenges game developers face in crafting compelling stories.

Despite these plot holes, the video game industry continues to produce engaging narratives that push the boundaries of what's possible in interactive entertainment. In this context, we will explore the top five video game plot holes.

Note: The following article might contain spoilers for readers

5 glaring plot holes observed in video game stories

1) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Despite its popularity, the series has been criticized for its convoluted storylines and plot holes. The player takes on the role of a special forces operative who is sent on various covert missions during the Cold War. The game's storyline involves a complex web of espionage, betrayal, and conspiracies, making it difficult for players to track what's happening.

One of the main plot holes in the game is the inconsistent characterization of the protagonist, Mason. His motivations and actions often contradict each other, leaving players unsure who he really is. Additionally, the storyline features several twists and turns that are not well-explained, leaving one confused and frustrated.

2) Bioshock Infinite

Bioshock Infinite is a critically acclaimed first-person shooter video game that takes players on a journey through a complex and thought-provoking storyline.

One of the main plot holes in the game involves the concept of parallel universes and multiple versions of its protagonist, Booker DeWitt. As the story progresses, the player learns that DeWitt is actually an alternate version of the game's villain, Comstock. However, this revelation creates a paradox in the storyline, as it's unclear how DeWitt could exist as both Comstock's alternate self and as a separate entity with his own memories and experiences.

In the game's final moments, Booker realizes that to prevent Comstock from ever existing, he must sacrifice himself. He allows Elizabeth, a character who has the ability to manipulate the multiverse, to drown him before he ever becomes Comstock, effectively erasing his own existence. This raises more questions than answers and remains confusing and frustrating for many players.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In the game, the player takes on the role of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan who survived the events of Order 66 and is now on a mission to rebuild the Jedi Order. Along the way, he encounters various allies and enemies. including a group of Inquisitors.

One of the main plot holes in the game involves the motivations of its main villain, the Inquisitorius. The Inquisitorius are tasked with hunting down and eliminating Jedi, yet it's unclear why they are so dedicated to this cause.

Another major plot hole involves the character of Cere Junda, a former Jedi who joins Cal on his mission. Throughout the game, it was revealed that the former has lost her connection to the Force and is struggling to reconcile with her past. But at a crucial moment near the end, Cere suddenly regains her Force powers and helps Cal and the other Jedi in their fight against the Inquisitors.

Several events have remained unanswered, such as what happened to the remaining Inquisitors and whether Cal was able to rebuild the Jedi Order. Additionally, some players have questioned the final scene of the game, which sees Cal communing with Jedi Master Jaro Tapal's spirit.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Despite being one of the most anticipated games of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was plagued with numerous bugs and glitches, as well as a multitude of plot holes and inconsistencies.

One of the main plot holes revolves around the backstory of the game's protagonist, V. While the storyline is supposed to be centered around the player's character, the game fails to establish clear and cohesive origins for V, leaving one confused and disconnected from the character.

Another major plot hole is the handling of the character Johnny Silverhand, who is supposed to be dead in the timeline but can somehow exist as a digital ghost in the protagonist's mind.

Overall, many players still feel that the game's story is incomplete and lacks coherence. As a result, "Cyberpunk 2077" remains a controversial game with a flawed story that falls short of players' expectations.

5) Fallout 4

Fallout 4, the popular post-apocalyptic RPG, features an engaging narrative that centers around the player character's quest to find their kidnapped son, Shaun. However, the game has several unresolved plot holes that puzzle players.

One significant plot hole is the lack of explanation behind Shaun's kidnapping by the Institute, the primary antagonist. Although Fallout 4 establishes that the Institute took Shaun, it never elaborates on why they did it or their ultimate objective, leaving players with a sense of ambiguity.

Another plot hole concerns the Brotherhood of Steel, one of the game's major factions. There was no clarification on how the faction obtained its advanced technology or maintained it, creating confusion and uncertainty.

Lastly, the game's ending also leaves some plot holes, particularly regarding the factions and their relationships with each other. The conclusion may feel unsatisfying and incomplete, leaving players with more questions than answers.

Video games have become a home for telling complex and engaging stories, with many titles featuring narratives that rival those in other entertainment mediums like film and television.

However, even the best video game stories can have narrative inconsistencies that leave players with unanswered questions. While some of these plot holes can be attributed to the limitations of game development, others result from poor writing and storytelling choices.

With the continued evolution of technology and game design, it's exciting to think about the possibilities for future video game stories and how they can engage players in immersive, interactive experiences.

