Top 5 skill combinations in Redfall

Redfall is a story-driven action shooter game from Arkane Austin. The Co-op FPS game is set in an open world in Massachusetts, where an unintended biological trial initiates devastating events. A failed scientific experiment transforms townspeople into aggressive creatures that thirst for blood and are ready to take over the human body. Players must ally with four survivors to fend off potential threats and the Vampire Gods who have blocked out the sun.

Each character in the title has their own specific skill set and abilities. Some prowess may be strong, others are low on dealing damage. With that said, we've compiled a list of the Top 5 skill combos in Redfall below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The cloak is one of the best skill combos in Redfall

5) Heartstopper by Jacob

Jacob Boyer is a great sharpshooter with Undead Eye. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Jacob Boyer is one of the protagonists in the open-world game Redfall. A former marksman who was assigned to work for Bellwether Security. Later in life, when he arrived at Redfall, he encountered a Vampire God terrorizing the town. Without realizing the consequences, he battled him. The brawl left him with incredible powers and a companion bird.

One of Jacob's skills is the Heartstopper. When this feature is activated, a ghostly rifle appears that can deal significant damage. His experience as a sniper holder further benefits him when aiming for the kill. Even though the gun has a few bullets, it's effective while confronting enemies as it only targets the head, leaving rotten humans and vampires to die.

4) Vampire Ex-Boyfriend by Layla

Layla, a biomedical engineer, demonstrates her telekinetic abilities. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Layla is one of the characters with telekinetic power in Redfall. Even though she can't do much physical stuff, she can use her mind like a weapon. Although Layla is human, her mind-boggling psychic abilities, similar to vampires, make her a likable character. She is on a mission to save as many survivors along with her fellow protectors in Redfall.

With three super strong skill sets at her disposal, she becomes unbeatable in a fight when striking hard. Abilities such as Lift, Umbrella, and Vampire Ex-Boyfriend give her dominance over blood-drooling creatures. When she activates the Vampire Ex-Boyfriend skill, her ex-boyfriend Jason, a vampire, comes to help her combat. Once Jason emerges beside her, he deals maximum damage to his nemesis.

3) Mobilize by Remi

A robotic engineer Remi with her adorable Bribón in Redfall. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Remi is a combat engineer who dedicated her life to rescuing survivors in this story-based game. She's constantly fulfilling her duties, no matter how disastrous the situation gets. Being the eldest in her family, she takes on the role of protector and ally with other troopers. Her technical expertise assists other game characters in completing the mission effectively.

Remedios De La Rose can create a rallying point for allies to heal over time. While playing with her teammates, her magic-like prowess can be advantageous, but it depends on the situation. There are gamers with two modes of play; one who plays actively and the other with a passive playstyle. If players want to utilize Mobilize, they should formulate a proper battle strategy, or they can wreak havoc if approached aggressively.

2) Blacklight by Dev

Dev's overview, a professional influencer armed with his self-created gun. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Devinder Crousley is a famous writer, ghost chaser, and cryptid hunter in Redfall. The game has reserved a different plot for him. Dev was one of the survivors trapped on the island when he visited to promote his book. He fearlessly encounters enemies who have taken over the town. With two other skills at his disposal, Crousley is unafraid to overcome obstacles.

Blacklight is Dev's special ability that allows a heavily-modified camera rig to emit powerful UV light rays capable of petrifying vampires. This skill can also terror-strike human enemies. Dev desperately searches for his way out, hoping to immobilize these lurking monsters. Although the ability takes a little time to cast, it can be an effective tool to eliminate them.

1) Cloak by Jacob

Jacob with his companion bird in the latest release of Redfall (Image via Arkane Studios)

Boyer is a formidable fighter used to hardship, and blood-sucking vampires always test his potential. Although Cloak is undeniably one of his top skills, he also has four powerful moves in his arsenal.

With three special abilities in possession, Jacob ranks as the top stalwart on the list. Raven and Heartstopper are powerful skills, but with his Bellwether Cloak, he can hide from forces like cultists, blood bags, and elite vampires. His enemies will only see him if he lets them.

Overall, each character has their own distinctive abilities and role play. The title shares similar experiences, story themes, and game mechanics like Back 4 Blood and Vampire: The Masquerade Blood Hunt (Series).

