Top 5 video games where protagonist ends up dying in the end

One common plot in modern video games has been the idea of the protagonist sacrificing themselves for the greater good, resulting in an emotional and often unforgettable ending. Over the years, numerous titles have featured protagonists who ultimately meet their demise, leaving players with a sense of both grief and satisfaction.

In this article, we will explore some top games featuring a protagonist who perishes throughout the story. From action-packed adventures to emotionally-charged dramas, these games offer players an experience that is both engaging and unforgettable.

Top games that feature a protagonist dying

1) God of War (2010)

Throughout the game, players control Kratos, as he embarks on a mission of revenge against the gods of Olympus, who have betrayed him and caused him immense pain and suffering.

In the game's final moments, Kratos battles Zeus, the King of the Gods, in an epic showdown that takes place in the heart of Olympus. The two engaged in a brutal and violent battle, with Kratos ultimately emerging victorious.

However, while preparing to deal the final blow to Zeus, he is interrupted by Athena, who reveals that Kratos' actions have doomed humanity to a bleak future. She begs Kratos to spare Zeus and take his place as the new God of War to save humanity from the chaos that would ensue if the gods were to fall.

Kratos refuses and instead kills Athena in a fit of rage. He then impales himself with the Blade of Olympus, releasing the power of Hope and allowing it to spread throughout the world.

The ending of God of War III is a dramatic and emotionally charged moment that delivers a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy.

2) Red Dead Redemption

In Red Dead Redemption, players take on the role of protagonist John Marston, a former outlaw who has been captured by the government and forced to hunt down members of his old gang in order to secure the safety of his family.

As the game progresses, John is tasked with taking down his former gang members to secure his freedom, and eventually succeeds in doing so. However, the government betrays John and sends the military to kill him and his family to tie loose ends.

In the game's final mission, players control the protagonist as he fights off wave after wave of enemies, sacrificing himself to give his family a chance to escape. The game then jumps forward several years, showing John's grave and his son Jack avenging his death by killing the man responsible for betraying the family.

The ending of Red Dead Redemption is a powerful and poignant moment that delivers a gut punch of emotion to players.

3) Shadow of the Colossus

The ending of Shadow of the Colossus is open to interpretation and has been the subject of much discussion among players. In this unique action-adventure game, players control Wander, a young man who must defeat 16 giant creatures to resurrect a mysterious girl.

In the final battle, Wander defeats the 16th and final colossus. But as he emerges from the temple, he is confronted by a group of shadowy figures who drag him down into a dark pit. The game then cuts to a scene where Wander is lying on a stone altar, surrounded by the souls of the colossi he has defeated. In the end, it is revealed that his actions have caused him to become possessed by an evil entity.

It is heavily implied that the protagonist is ultimately killed, and his soul has been taken to the afterlife.

4) Bioshock

In this first-person shooter, players control Jack, a man who finds himself trapped in an underwater city called Rapture, a failed utopia founded by the eccentric industrialist Andrew Ryan.

As the protagonist progresses through the game, he uncovers the dark secrets of Rapture. He learns of a substance called ADAM, which gives people extraordinary abilities but comes at a terrible cost. It is eventually revealed that Jack is a genetically-engineered clone of Ryan and that the player is unknowingly controlled by a character known as Atlas. The lattermost has been using Jack to take down Ryan and seize control of Rapture for himself.

In the game's final moments, the player confronts Ryan, who reveals the truth about Jack's identity and his role in Rapture's downfall. The player is then given a choice: to either obey Ryan's orders and kill him or to reject his ideology and take control of Jack's destiny.

The conclusion of BioShock is a thought-provoking and immersive experience that challenges players to consider the consequences of their actions and the nature of free will. It has been widely praised for its storytelling, character development, and innovative gameplay mechanics and is considered one of the greatest video game endings of all time.

5) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

In this stealth-action game, the protagonist is Solid Snake, a legendary soldier who is on a mission to stop a group of terrorists from taking over the world.

The ending of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is a complex and emotionally charged moment that stitches together various storylines and characters from the series. In the final battle, Solid Snake confronts Liquid Ocelot, who has merged with the advanced AI system known as Patriot AI, to end the cycle of war and violence that has plagued the world for generations.

In the end, it is revealed that Solid Snake is suffering from advanced rapid aging and is slowly dying. He managed to defeat Liquid Ocelot and disable the Patriot AI. Still, as he begins to succumb to his illness, he is approached by Big Boss, the original protagonist of the series, who reveals that he has been alive all along and has come to take Snake's place as the world's protector.

The ending is bittersweet and poignant while also setting up a new future for the Metal Gear Solid universe.

A protagonist's sacrifice is a common theme in video games, offering players an emotional and often thought-provoking experience. As we've explored in this article, many games have featured protagonists who meet their end in a story. While the protagonist's death can be tragic, it often underscores the themes of sacrifice and heroism in gaming narratives.

Ultimately, these games show us that sacrifice can be a powerful storytelling device, leaving players with a lasting impression long after the game ends.

