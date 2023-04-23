5 games with a staggering amount of cut content

The development process for video games can be both tiring and time-consuming. No two games are alike, and development can involve many interesting ideas that don't get implemented in the final product. While this is almost certainly the case for all games, there are times when a title leaves behind an absurd amount of cut content, ranging from complete levels and 3D models to various beta builds completely different from the released product.

Join us as we take a look into five such games with insane amounts of cut content.

5 video games with wealth of content never released in retail versions

The cut content of these games is usually left either via a placeholder file or completely ignored and made inaccessible by normal means, as removing them would not be worth the hassle. Curious players have made discoveries with such media, the best examples of which are described below:

5) Bioshock Infinite

Bioshock Infinite was released in March 2013 after multiple delays, owing to developmental changes. While the final version of the game remains one of the best in the series, there was untapped potential with its many pre-alpha builds.

The cut content included a completely different setting, unused enemies, and plot elements that can still be found deep within Bioshock Infinite’s data files. Perhaps more intriguing is the presence of completely different models of both Elizabeth and Comstock, along with an altered ending.

Indeed, the cut content of Bioshock Infinite is an intriguing rabbit hole that shows just how much more the title could be - thwarted in its progress thanks to the aging hardware of its time.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

TESV Skyrim is a perennial game that has stood the test of time, thanks to its active player base and modding community. While the game offers massive content with an incredible amount of replayability, a great deal of its in-game content was omitted from its final release.

The content included complete questlines, with full-voiced dialog and numerous other scenarios such as the murder of Balgruff the Greater that never made it to the game's retail version.

Another important bit of missing content was the Skyrim Civil War, further expanded upon in the alpha builds of the game - allowing for an actual shift in the political leanings of the various kingdoms of Skyrim.

3) Halo 2

Halo 2 is a classic sequel to one of the most revolutionary first-person shooters of all time - Halo, and is directly responsible for bringing Xbox to the center stage. While the campaign of Halo 2 is excellent, there are still some minor but intriguing bits of cut content that never made it to the retail version.

The cut content includes five whole campaign levels as well as four additional multiplayer maps, which would have been great additions. In fact, the entire E3 demo levels were also playable to a certain degree in the early alpha builds of Halo 2.

Although the content was never released, there are detailed archives found online that players can explore to gain further insight.

2) Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 is an incredible FPS title and arguably one of the most important video games ever made. The sequel had plenty of unused, scrapped content that is fascinating to look at - giving players a grander picture of what could have been a completely different Half-Life 2.

The cut content included additional new weaponry, dialog, and whole new levels such as the Lost Coast. Additionally, the game had a much darker tone than the retail version.

An archive of the cut content remains available online to this day and is perhaps the closest players will get to a potential Half-Life 3.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Hideo Kojima’s final Metal Gear Solid title was a solid entry in the action-adventure stealth genre, redefining the gameplay and tying up several loose ends that the iconic franchise left behind. However, a lot was revealed to have been missing from the game's final build, especially after Kojima’s departure from Konami.

The cut content included entire sections of voiced dialog that never made it to the several cutscenes of the game, as well as the inclusion of almost fully playable levels - such as the Mother Base Rescue in Ground Zeroes.

However, perhaps the most tragic cut of all was the planned epilog of Metal Gear Solid V that would follow Venom Snake heading off into the jungles of Africa to retrieve the Metal Gear from a rogue Liquid Snake - thus setting up the events of Metal Gear and the subsequent Metal Gear Solid games.

Clips of the cut content have surfaced online, but players cannot do much to restore them as they are completely shut off by Konami.

While the cut content may be forever lost in most cases, there is still hope that modders will find a way to recreate the same for players of the aforementioned games.

