Total War: Warhammer III 2022 content roadmap - Regiments of Renown, Immortal Empires, Blood Pack III, and more

Creative Assembly, developers of Total War: Warhammer III revealed their content roadmap for 2022. With it will come a number of bug fixes and gameplay adjustments, as well as Regiments of Renown drops, the Blood Pack III release, and even the Immortal Empires map.

Fans can expect Old World Updates and so much more for the game. The developers plan on having an update each quarter to keep fans in-the-know about what’s on the way.

Total War: Warhammer III has a wealth of fixes coming to the game in 2022

The first update content talked about in this Total War: Warhammer III roadmap is Q2 2022, which will extend through the end of the year. The developers talked about a series of issues they’re going to address this year, such as game fixes, bugs, and also the upcoming DLC for the game.

Fans can also expect a new version of the often-divisive Blood Packs, with Blood Pack III. That will be coming later in the year as well, with more details on what fans can expect. There will be Regiments of Renown DLC drops, Immortal Empires, and more Legendary Lords coming in the future.

Roadmap highlights

Q2 2022: Game fixes, Regiments of Renown I

Game fixes, Regiments of Renown I Q3 2022: Regiments of Renown II, Skill Tree Reworks, Total War Assembly Kit, 2.0 Update

Regiments of Renown II, Skill Tree Reworks, Total War Assembly Kit, 2.0 Update Q4 2022: Update 2.1, Update 2.2 OR 3.0, Immortal Empires

Q2 2022 Roadmap for Total War: Warhammer IIII

Several updates are coming to Total War: Warhammer III across Q2 2022 (April - June 2022). Across the year, there will be community-reported issues fixed, and Q2 is no exception. The developers said that each of these will have a common theme, following major milestones (EG: 2.0, 3.0, et cetera).

In particular, there are a few goals for the May update. Many of these are serious issues in the game’s community. AI factions are rebuilding too quickly, and they sometimes have an anti-player bias. What this means is that the AI has moments where it fights the PC, despite having other threats that are much bigger.

Quite a few updates and major fixes will be coming to the game, as can be seen below. It’s going to be a big quarter for major changes to Total War: Warhammer III.

Q2 Goals

AI Factions rebuild towers too quickly

Issues when flying units attack ground units

Ranged units fail to engage proper targets

Daemon Factions automatically declare war on Slaanesh vassals

Fix for issues that result in players getting stuck in the Slaanesh Realm

AI factions with an Anti-Player bias

now is far too bright

Auto-resolve improvements

Improvements to single-entity units dueling with other single-entity units

Technology Tree reworks

Leaderboard reset

In Q2 2022, owners of Total War: Warhammer III will get their first Regiments of Renown for free. Originally, these came as a part of paid DLC sets, but that will change for this game.

Regiments of Renown will eventually cost money, the first few updates will have a free Regiment of Renown for each of the core races. This will let the developers expand options for all the major races, instead of one faction at a time.

Q3 2022 Roadmap updates

Q3 2022 (July - September) will have Update 1.3 dropping. With this will come more player-reported issues being resolved, as well as the second Regiments of Renown release. Again, there are quite a few major changes coming in this series of updates.

The Tech Tree will be reworked in update 1.2, and Skill Trees will follow suit for characters and races. The Tzeentch and Slaanesh replenishment rates are going to be looked at, to perhaps help them out. It’s being said that these two in particular have much more difficulty improving their numbers.

Q3 Goals

Improved Cathay formation attack

Skill Tree reworks

Tzeentch and Slaanesh replenishment rates

Increasing Field Battle frequency

Battle-related Fixes

Regiments of Renown II

Total War Assembly Kit

Immortal Empires (Beta)

Old World Update 1: Warriors of Chaos

Blood Pack III

Lord Pack I

That’s right, the Total War Assembly Kit should be coming in Q3 2022. This will allow players to create mods for Total War: Warhammer III significantly easier. It’s being aimed for a Q3 2022 release and they will have more details closer to launch.

The Beta for Immortal Empires is also being planned for Update 2.0, and it’s going to be a colossal undertaking. It will merge the maps and factions from all three Total War: Warhammer games (as long as the player owns all three) and put them onto one map.

There will be an integrated open Beta for players to take part in as well, so it should be very exciting to see what’s coming. Some of the races from Warhammer I and II that have not been updated will also see some love in Old World Update I: Warriors of Chaos.

Though it’s a pretty controversial DLC, Blood Pack III will show up as well. It will bring many new particle and visual effects to the game, and those who own the previous Blood Packs will automatically unlock this one. Unlocking this one will also unlock it for the previous games.

New Legendary Lords will also be arriving in Q3 2022, to be used across the Grand Campaign and multiplayer settings. There will be more information closer to the launch as well about the four Champions that will join the roster.

Q4 2022 updates for Total War: Warhammer III

Q4 2022 (October - December) will see Update 2.1 bringing further adjustments to the game. While no major details have been given yet, it will likely depend on what community feedback will be like throughout the year. However, Regiments of Renown III will show up in this quarter.

Depending on how things go, there will either be Update 3.0, or the smaller Update 2.2 coming at this point in the year. Each will have their own fixes and plans, but the focus of both will still be Immortal Empires. While there are no hard details to give for Q4, fans can at least look forward to Immortal Empires as of this moment.

Total War: Warhammer III developers also briefly talked about 2023. They don’t have anything to confirm for the coming year, but they have several projects with no real timeline. These include changes to the chat system, more maps, modes, and balance changes, and more.

There will be many updates coming to the game throughout the year, and while these are subject to change, this is what is currently known.

