"This game can't catch a break": Tower of Fantasy players react after Nemesis limited banner expires early

If Tower of Fantasy is to compete with Genshin Impact, it hasn't gone off to a good start by any means. After being out in the Chinese market for some time, the developers went ahead with the global release earlier in August.

The first two weeks have been a nightmare for players and developers alike due to different issues with the game. Pity related to limited banners has been an area of criticism, and the recent developments with one of them have made players quite angry.

In Tower of Fantasy, the banner system will look similar to Genshin Impact. There's a standard banner, and then there are limited banners. Timing of the banners becomes quite essential, especially for the limited ones, as players try to calculate the possibility of hitting the pity.

Players ran into a problem earlier with the limited banner in the global version, which expired before the stipulated time. While there has been acknowledgment from the developers since then, the players are pretty unhappy that such an incident has occurred.

Tower of Fantasy players are left in confusion after the limited banner expires earlier than its expiration time

Nemesis was the last limited banner available to players on the Chinese and the global server. There may have been some confusion between the two versions of the game as the banner expired simultaneously on both.

While this wasn't a problem for the Chinese version, it has become a prominent global issue. After all, the banner wasn't meant to expire on the global version when it did and was supposed to continue for a more extended period. Naturally, many players who couldn't hit pity or get Nemesis from the banner were left in the dark.

Thankfully, the developers took notice of the problem and informed fans via the game's Discord server. They have also disclosed that compensation will be provided to all those who have pulled on the banner. While they will also assess if it was a bug, players are adamant that it wasn't supposed to happen.

Given the frequency of the issues with the game so far, players have been left quite disappointed. One player commented that Tower of Fantasy couldn't "catch a break" as it has been a case of one issue to another.

Another Reddit user commented that such things are occurring because of the poor development of the game. They insisted that there won't be a stoppage to these issues unless a radical overhaul is done.

The recent issue adds to the long list of all the things that have been there in the game. It all started with a Blue Screen of Death bug that required modification of the game files. Unfortunately, those who modified the game files were flagged as cheaters and banned from Tower of Fantasy.

Other players are quite clueless about why the developers would keep the limited banner simultaneously in the two versions. Unlike the global version, the Nemesis banner is a rerun of the Chinese version, and people care much less about it.

For some, what the developers have ended up doing can be considered the cardinal sin of a gacha game that should be avoided at all costs.

Some users find it quite strange that Tower of Fantasy was released globally despite its current condition and the number of bugs it has. It would undoubtedly have benefited from a more extended development period, allowing better fine-tuning of the elements.

It hasn't been easy for Tower of Fantasy to be compared to an established giant like Genshin Impact in the first place. The sequence of mistakes the developers have constantly made has piled on the pressure. Unless things turn around quickly, the game could be dead on the global server, just as the hype has gone down in China.

