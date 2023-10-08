Tower of Fantasy tier list (October 2023)

Tower of Fantasy, developed by Hotta Studio, features over 20 weapons that you can obtain from the in-game gacha system, Special Orders. In this game, weapons are central to combat and possess elemental types, roles, rarity, and skills. When you pull a weapon, it comes with a skin called Simulacra. Using this skin won't affect your combat ability.

This article ranks every playable Simulacra along with their weapon in a tier list according to their utility in battles for October 2023. It guides you in choosing the best weapons and upgrades for an easy in-game journey.

All Tower of Fantasy Simulacra and weapons ranked from best to worst (October 2023)

Tower of Fantasy Characters (Image via Hotta Studio)

Each Tower of Fantasy weapon possesses four skills: Dodge, Normal, Special Skill, and Discharge. This mobile RPG title categorizes them into three types: DPS (Damage Dealer), Support, and Defense. Further, they have different grades, from the lowest R and SR to SSR.

You can upgrade weapons using the Advancement Module, Booster Module, Crystal, Crystal Chunk, and Cluster. Each has one of the five elemental types: Physical, Flame, Frost, Volt, and Altered. Some also possess a mixture of Physical and Flame element types.

You will find every Simulacra with their respective weapon grouped into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. SS-tier offers weapons and Simulacra that dominate the current meta of this mobile gacha title. In contrast, C includes those that perform the worst.

SS-tier

Ming Jing with Onyx Tortoise in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

Simulacra and their weapons that rank at SS-tier are the most potent. They can help defeat all enemies: Elite, Boss, or World Bosses. Allocate your resources to upgrade them without hesitation, and you will win every battle.

The SS-tier units are

Ming-Jing: Onyx Tortoise

Fiona: Moonstar Bracelet

Liu-Huo: Pine Comet

Yu-Lan: Unity

Mimi: Meng Zhang

Fei-Se: Heavy Pistil

S-tier

Cocoritter with her weapon Absolute Zero in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

Weapons of this tier are the second-best Simulacra in this open-world title. Although less potent than SS-tier, they help you clear most chapters conveniently. You can upgrade them and make them as robust as SS-tier ones.

Here is the tier list of S-tier Simulacra and weapons:

Cocoritter: Absolute Zero

Annabella: Cross Sniper

Gnonno: Little Hurricane

Saki Fuwa: Heartstream

Zero: Negating Cube

Shiro: Chakram of the Seas

Lyra: Vespers

Icarus: Precious One

A-tier

Rubilia with the weapon Lost Melody in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studios)

The units that rank at A-tier are not as robust as SS or S; however, you shouldn't undermine them. They perform exceptionally well and swiftly help you clear early and mid-game stages. You must upgrade them at every opportunity to use them best in battles.

A-tier Simulacra and weapons are listed below:

Rubillia: Lost Melody

Fenrir: Glephir

Nemesis: Venus

Claudia: Green Blade

Lan: Vermilion Bird

Tian Lang: Powerbreak

Umi: Mobius

Crow: Thunderblades

B-tier

Frigg with her weapon Balung in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

You can use Simulacra and weapons of B-tier for the early chapters. They provide average utility in battles and should be used only if you lack SS, S, or A-tier units. B-tier units are best fit for beginners in this MMORPG to understand the meta and get familiar with its gameplay.

All Simulacra and weapons that rank at B-tier are below:

Frigg: Balung

Alyss: Immortal Wings

Cobalt-B: Flaming Revolver

King: Scythe of Crow

Ruby: Spark

Lin: Shadoweave

Samir: Dual EM Stars

Tsubasa: Icewind Arrow

C-tier

Huma with Molten Shield V2 in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The worst-performing units are in the C-tier and are best left untouched. They do not provide high utility even at their highest level. It’s best you go for the ones that rank at SS, S, or A-tier units:

Here are the list of C-tier Simulacra and weapons:

Huma: Molten Shield V2

Echo: Thunderous Halberd

Bai-Ling: Nightingale’s Feather

Hilda: Terminator

Meryl: Rosy Edge

Pepper: Staff of Scars

Ene: Pummeler

This Tower of Fantasy tier list is subject to change. Hotta Studio regularly introduces new weapons and Simulacra in each update, which pushes the ranks of existing ones, changing the list. Moreover, it only provides a general idea of which units perform well according to the current meta.

It’s best to use Simulacra and the weapon you are comfortable with and compliment your playstyle for best results.