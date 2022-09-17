“Toxic relationship” - Valkyrae reveals biggest regret of her streaming career

During an episode of the 100 Thieves cast on September 15, 2022, YouTube Gaming Powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed her past romantic relationship as the biggest regret of her streaming journey.

Upon being posed the question by her co-host, BrookeAB, she stated:

"...probably staying in a really toxic relationship throughout my career."

From collaborating with premier brands like Gucci and Gymshark to becoming the winner of the 2020 Content Creator of the Year, Valkyrae has been an extremely successful influencer and one of the most recognized faces in the streaming landscape.

Despite all the success and love from the community, the streamer has accrued her fair share of regrets during her career.

Valkyrae talks about her "toxic relationship" during the recent podcast episode

As per the streaming phenomenon herself, the insecurities stemming from her past relationship prevented her from collaborating with other popular faces in the industry and growing as a content creator.

Speaking briefly about the subject and how it affected her streaming career in the early days, Valkyrae explained:

"Oh my biggest regret is just the first thing I thought of, of course the first thing I thought of is probably staying in a really toxic relationship throughout my career and seeing it get more and more toxic and not having the strength to leave it sooner."

Continuing her trail of thoughts, she added:

"That was definitely my biggest regret. But it just makes you wonder like where would I be if I was actually just single, focusing on my career, focusing on myself without being judged and compared in my relationship when it came to like career stuff and dealing with, you know, insecurities with, like collabing and making friends with like guys?"

The online personality further emphasized the importance of collaboration in the streaming industry. Meanwhile, her co-host, BrookeAB, stressed that collaborating allows one to reach a much wider audience.

Echoing that sentiment but choosing not to delve into her past circumstances, Valkyrae stated:

"Collabing is actually a huge difference in people's careers in this industry... I really wish I could share. You know someday, let's do this podcast again in like 80 years. We'll talk about all the details."

However, she did express how her friends and family not approving of her relationship was a telling sign. She stated:

"That's the thing. The biggest red flag now, looking back, is that none of my friends and none of my family approved. And like they would try and it wasn't working, and that should've been the reason."

Social media reacts to Valkyrae's recent podcast episode

As expected, the podcast was an instant hit on the Google-owned platform, garnering a wave of positive reactions. The video has managed to pull in over 58k views and hundreds of comments.

Many couldn't help but gush over Valkyrae and BrookeAB's wholesome friendship. Here's what viewers had to say:

This isn't the first time Valkyrae has talked about her past relationship. In a previous podcast, the streamer delved into her past and explained why her standards are now extremely high.

