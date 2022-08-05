Trainwreck hits back at trolls after revealing incredible Twitch stats

Popular gambling streamer Trainwreck rarely refrains from publicly sharing his Twitch stats with his viewers. With that being said, he continued the trend yet again, revealing his viewership record for 2022 and certifying himself as one of the most popular Twitch creators around.

On August 3, 2022, taking to his official Twitter handle, the philanthropist revealed his Twitch statistics from January 1, 2022, much to the delight of his fans. As per the results, the Twitch powerhouse managed to accrue over 115 million live views and 72,242 maximum viewers in just an eight-month period.

He instantly took the opportunity to mock his trolls and haters, many of whom consider him as one of the most despised personalities on the streaming platform, predominantly due to his controversial takes and infamous gambling streams.

Trainwreck pokes fun at his trolls after revealing incredible Twitch viewership record

Train reveals increadible Twitch stats

At the time of writing, Trainwreck is one of the top Twitch streamers, boasting over two million subscribers on the platform. From giving away a whopping $10 million to hitting back at trolls with his gambling streams, the internet personality is rarely out of the headlines.

The American Twitch streamer has enjoyed enormous success on his main channel due to his widely popular gambling streams. Although these streams have landed him in hot water multiple times, his dedicated fanbase has stayed by his side.

Based on recent stats, it's certainly clear that despite getting criticized for his gambling livestreams and controversial statements, Train is still pulling in millions of viewers on a daily basis.

Evidently, as per the statistics shared by the streamer himself, Train spent over 1.8k hours streaming on the platform with 3.49 billion minutes watched. Given that he went on an extended break in March 2022, the astonishing result certainly counts as a huge high for him.

Social media reacts to Trainwreck's Twitch statistics

As expected, the tweet evoked a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers worldwide. Several fans rushed to his Twitter handle to show their support and congratulate him for his imposing feat.

But that wasn't it, as controversial streamer Greekgodx argued that he held the title of being the most hated streamer on Twitch. The British content creator, infamous for his antics and opinions, certainly took umbrage with the tweet.

However, the American streamer was quick to retort:

Greekgodx replies to Train's tweet

Some users even pointed towards his gambling streams to poke fun at him. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction

Fans reaction

Although there have been multiple low points for Train during his streaming journey, his numbers certainly suggest a gradual rise in prominence. As his channel continues to grow, this will likely be one of the many milestones in the streamer's future.

