Watch: Trainwreck hits the jackpot on scrap slots during Rust Twitch Rivals event

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreck's" penchant for gambling paid off for him and his team during the Rust Twitch Rivals event. The event, organized in part by Disguised Toast, pits four teams against one another. Each team is led by one streamer, with Toast, xQc, TheGrefg, and Dhaulucard as the four captains.

In Rust, players can play in-game slot machines where they can gamble scrap, the in-game currency and main crafting resource. The gambling streamer probably felt right at home, considering he regularly streams himself playing slot machines for hours.

Although it still comes down to luck, it was certainly fitting that Trainwreck ended up hitting the jackpot on the slot machine. To the disbelief of his teammates and viewers, he netted Team xQc 5,000 scrap in one spin.

"Oh my god! Five thousand scrap! I hit triple sevens!"

Trainwreck wins 5,000 scrap on Rust slots during Twitch Rivals

The slot machine streamer is participating in the second Rust Twitch Rivals event organized by Twitch streamer Disguised Toast. A few months ago, Toast organized a Rust event featuring two teams, one consisting of North American streamers and another made up of Spanish-speaking streamers.

The first event ended in controversy after the Spanish team accused the event of being rigged in favor of the North American team, leading to various instances of unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in the Spanish team ultimately dropping out before the event was over.

This time, the event was divided into four teams of 40 players each, with four streamers serving as captains for each team. Trainwreck was a part of Team xQc, which is fitting given his regular collaborations with the Juicer. While farming for resources, the team hit the in-game slot machines to try and win some scrap.

Trainwreck is no stranger to gambling and frequently plays slot machines in online casinos on his streams, but it still came as a surprise when he hit the jackpot in the Rust scrap slots. He hit the highest maximum payout for the in-game slot machines at 5,000 scrap. His teammates at the other slot machines were in disbelief.

"Wait, really? Holy s***!"

The 5,000 pieces of scrap from one spin of the slot machine was certainly amazing, as well as a significant boost to Team xQc's cause.

Fans react to Trainwreck hitting the jackpot on Rust slots

Some fans loved the reaction from the streamer after hitting the jackpot, with one viewer noting that his excitement levels seemed higher than when he was playing using real currency on his streams.

Other viewers who took issue with the streamer's gambling habits reflected on Train's early streaming career and said that they missed his old content.

Although real money isn't directly on the line, the five-day Twitch Rivals event does feature a $100,000 prize pool, and Trainwreck's gambling efforts help Team xQc inch closer to that goal.

