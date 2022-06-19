"F**k the popular circles, F**k your acceptances”: Trainwreck reveals that he “loves” streaming despite its obvious ill effects

In a rather interesting turn of events, Twitch streamer Trainwreck revealed his love for streaming. The livestreaming industry has continued to surge in popularity in the past couple of years, especially during the COVID-19 period.

Evidently, 2020 was an exceptional year for the gaming industry, and the pandemic-induced wave of lockdowns and house arrests also boosted the demand for livestreams like never before.

Although it's a pretty fun activity, it obviously has some ill effects on the physical as well as mental health of an individual. However, that doesn't stop creators from creating high-quality content for their viewers.

And that's precisely what Trainwreck revealed in his now-deleted tweet, wherein the philanthropist can be seen talking about his love for streaming in general.

Philanthropic streamer Trainwreck reveals his unseen love for streaming

Trainwreck is one of the most popular and beloved streamers with over two million followers on Twitch alone. From insane charity work to gambling streams on the Amazon-owned platform, the American streamer never fails to make headlines.

Trainwreck's original tweet (Image via- Trainwreck/Twitter)

Despite his consistent growth in the streaming space, Tyler has had his fair share of controversies and drama throughout his long streaming and philanthropic career.

The popular personality has been one of the strongest proponents of gambling on Twitch and has received tons of criticism for the same. Despite all this hardship, hate and trolling, he never gave up on streaming and surprised everyone with his massive charity work.

During one of his most recent tweets, the American Twitch streamer revealed how much he loves streaming despite its obvious ill effects on his body and mental health. As per Tyler himself, streaming is worth every consequence and he absolutely loves it. He even highlighted that he doesn't really care about "popular circles" as he is a "lone wolf":

F**CK THE POPULAR CIRCLES, F**K YOUR ACCEPTANCES."

However, for some reason, the American streamer has deleted his previous tweet. It's still unclear if anything in particular has triggered Wreck's recent reaction.

At this point, streaming is much more than just a mere hobby for a lot of streamers and creators out there. It has grown to be one of the most in-demand professions around. However, with many perks comes multiple downsides.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j Big Announcement 1 of 3 (Community Mental Healthcare General Annoucment)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss104j

High-profile streamers follow hectic, long schedules with hours of streaming, mainly playing games or just having fun interactive sessions with their viewers. Long hour streaming mainly hampers their physical as well as mental health.

That is why it is advisable to take some short breaks between their livestreams to maintain a healthy lifestyle while continuing to provide entertainment to viewers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far