Try to retrieve the weight behind the fence: Honkai Star Rail Amphoreus puzzle solution

Retrieving the weight behind the fence is a puzzle that is part of the "Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze mission in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. Here, you must try and balance the scales by placing an appropriate object on either side of them. This object is hidden behind a fence, which you will need to obtain to continue the quest.

This guide explains how to retrieve the weight behind the fence in Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Steps to try and retrieve the weight behind the fence puzzle objective in Honkai Star Rail

After the dialogue between Phainon and Dan Heng ends, follow these steps to complete the puzzle objective:

Step 1: Go down the collapsed bridge and turn left

From the starting point, turn right towards the collapsed bridge (that you had repaired shortly before this). Walk down the bridge and the flight of stairs and then turn left.

Step 2: Take the stairs down

From here, take the stairs down and follow the path until you reach Oronyx's Shrine. There will be a dialogue by Dan Heng and Castorice hinting at what to do next.

Step 3: Use Oronyx's Prayers to perform a Miracle

Once you reach Oronyx's Shrine, click on the "Perform a Miracle" button. This will change the scenario to a different space-time.

Step 4: Head to the Miracle Orb

After changing the space-time and altering the dimension, head to the Miracle Orb on exactly the opposite side of Oronyx's shrine (on the floating platform).

Step 5: Activate the Miracle Orb

Activate the Miracle Orb to progress to the next step (Image via HoYoverse)

Walk up and click on the "Engage Miracle Orb" button to activate the Miracle Orb.

Step 6: Shine the Miracle Orb on the stairs to the right

To start up the Miracle Orb, use the R key (or press the corresponding button on mobile). Then, use the D key or click on the yellow circle near the stairs on the right to shine the Miracle Orb on it. After that, press the Esc key to exit.

Step 7: Go back to Oronyx's Shrine and perform a Miracle again

Head back to Oronyx's Shrine on the opposite side, and click on the "Perform a Miracle" option to restore the original space-time dimension.

Step 8: Pass through the newly created gap on the stairs

From Oronyx's Shrine, head straight towards where the Miracle Orb's light is shining. The positioning of the Miracle Orb will have created a gap through which you can now take the stairs to the upper floor.

Step 9: Interact with the stone control platform to remove the Hand of Zagreus

Once you reach the upper floor, a dialogue by Phainon will play, suggesting you interact with the Tablet of Prophecy. However, before you can do so, you will need to remove the Hand of Zagreus that is blocking the way. Interact with the stone control platform on the right and move the Hand of Zagreus away from the fence.

Step 10: Engage with the Tablet of Prophecy and complete the puzzle

After the Hand of Zagreus has been removed, interact with the Tablet of Prophecy and assemble the fragments to complete solving the puzzle.

After all these steps have been completed, the fence door will open, and you can retrieve the object behind it.

