TSM vs. Team Liquid at League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The third match on Day 1 of Week 2 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split is set to take place between TSM and Team Liquid. This is a match that is bound to draw the attention of the fans, especially on account of the pedigree of both teams.

Obviously, TSM is not in the best of forms within League of Legends' LCS. However, it is still one of the most successful teams within the region. On the other hand, Team Liquid is a superteam that is expected to become a beacon of hope for the North American League of Legends scene.

LCS @LCSOfficial



The 2022 Who will continue their winning streak in week two?The 2022 #LCS Summer Split continues tomorrow at 1:30PM PT and Sunday at 12:30PM PT! Who will continue their winning streak in week two?The 2022 #LCS Summer Split continues tomorrow at 1:30PM PT and Sunday at 12:30PM PT! https://t.co/sd7xdd2x2S

Preview of TSM vs. Team Liquid at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

TSM, despite being one of the most well-known teams within the North American League of Legends community, did not see a very impressive start to the 2022 season. The team did not qualify for the playoffs during the 2022 Spring Split and, up until now, had a really rough start to the Summer Split.

It seems that the players that TSM has recruited are affecting the team's performance a lot. The games make it seem like the members of the team are disconnected, which, in turn, is further affecting the confidence of the team.

As things stand right now, it is extremely difficult to say how long it will take for TSM to return to form. However, considering the level at which the other top teams are currently performing in League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split, it is safe to say that a lot of work needs to be done.

Now, Team Liquid, on the other hand, has been a completely different beast for the 2022 season of the LCS. The addition of players like Bwipo and Hans Sama has turned Team Liquid into a superteam that has made several North American fans hopeful.

Unfortunately, Spring Split did not go as expected for Team Liquid, as the team failed to win the same, which was definitely a disappointment for such a star-studded roster. A lot of questions were asked regarding the viability of this superteam since similar rosters in the past did not find much success.

Nevertheless, the start to the Summer Split of the LCS tournament has gone really well for Team Liquid. Thus, if the team manages to maintain the same form, then the other teams are going to have a hard time advancing in the competition.

In any case, it is safe to say that despite the hype, Team Liquid is currently in much better shape and should be able to get the victory in the end.

Team Liquid LoL Honda @TeamLiquidLoL



Introducing Team Liquid Honda, an all new naming partnership aimed at bringing our League of Legends team to new heights.



See you tomorrow We’re leveling up with one of our longest standing partners @Honda Introducing Team Liquid Honda, an all new naming partnership aimed at bringing our League of Legends team to new heights.See you tomorrow #LetsGoLiquid We’re leveling up with one of our longest standing partners @HondaIntroducing Team Liquid Honda, an all new naming partnership aimed at bringing our League of Legends team to new heights.See you tomorrow #LetsGoLiquid https://t.co/rfyOkMA5b1

Head-to-Head

TSM and Team Liquid have faced each other a total of 32 times, out of which the latter has seen 17 victories; the former has got 15 wins.

Previous Results

Team Liquid had previously faced Cloud9 at League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split and won the game.

TSM faced Immortals and won that match quite comfortably.

LCS 2022 Roster

TSM

Huni

Spica

Maple

Tactical

Mia

Team Liquid

Bwipo

Santorin

Bjergsen

Hans Sama

CoreJJ

Livestream details

Team Liquid vs. TSM will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS on June 25, 2022, at 3:30 PM PDT.

