Twitch streamer AbelinaSabrina banned for reading a romance novel on stream

Twitch streamer and voice actor Abelina Sabrina recently caught a ban on Twitch for reportedly reading a romance novel on her stream. The streamer was banned while still on the air, for reading Ice Planet Honeymoon: Vektal and Georgie: A Sci-Fi Romance Novella.

This led to the streamer declaring on Twitter that she was banned for reading, and took her content over to YouTube. The article below will go into further detail about the incident.

Streams involving reading books aren’t especially new concepts on Twitch. Twitch streamer AbelinaSabrina was reading an adult/romance novel on the stream, and this led to her being banned while on the platform.

The novella she was reading was part of the Ice Planet Barbarians series by Ruby Dixon. The streamer also advertised the stream on Twitter as a reading of smut, which may have ultimately led to the ban itself.

Reading itself isn’t a bannable offense, but when reading adult-related work, regardless of how hardcore it is, it could easily lead to a streamer being banned on the platform. Fortunately, it is likely not a permanent ban, as it is the partner’s first ban on the platform in the first place.

However, the streamer was not done reading as she took her content over to YouTube after being banned, despite being a Twitch partner. If Twitch had an 18+ section, this sort of thing would likely not lead to a punishment.

This has led to a few responses on social media, highlighting just how Twitch’s punishments are not always even-handed.

Social media’s discussion of Twitch streamer’s ban is decidedly mixed

When it came to Reddit, many called the Twitch streamer manipulative for not being honest about why she was banned. According to some, she’s misrepresenting why she was banned as “just reading” instead of stating that she was actually reading adult work on the stream.

Others were surprised that she went live on YouTube after being banned, despite being a partner.

One Redditor didn’t see a problem with intentionally getting banned for a rule that isn’t really brought up often, but was confused that the streamer was offering misleading information about it.

Another topic of discussion was how Twitch handles their rules. One user brought up someone who had porn playing in their background, and another spoke about the platform's hot tub streams, ASMR, and gambling streams being fine, but reading a romance novel was ban-worthy. This opinion was also shared on Twitter.

One Twitter user also brought up a stream clip of another streamer reading “Pantsuit Erotica” and not being punished for it.

As of this writing, the Twitch streamer remains banned, but it is not known how long it will last. Due to “sexually suggestive conduct”, AbelinaSabrina was banned for reading an adult romance novel live on the air.

