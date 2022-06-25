Twitch streamer banned for being on Omegle, requests warnings about bannable content

Twitch streamer and partner Vcruzzin was recently hit with a one-day ban for streaming Omegle chats. Most streamers are unclear on what is allowed on Twitch, though the platform takes its TOS fairly seriously.

On June 23, after the streamer was hit with the ban, he asked for some clarification on what he did wrong. The only resolution he received, however, was the fact that he was on Omegle. Vcruzzin has since then asked for some reform and change in the Twitch ban system.

Twitch streamer VCruzzin asks for change on Twitch after being banned

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin @POiiSED I was on Omegle. Nothing even happened. Apparently you can’t even be on the website while streaming. Smh @POiiSED I was on Omegle. Nothing even happened. Apparently you can’t even be on the website while streaming. Smh

The Twitch streamer reportedly broke TOS by streaming Omegle, even though, according to him, nothing happened during the stream. People often stream NSFW content on Omegle, and even though that did not happen on his stream, he still caught a ban.

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin Also, I’m taking full responsibility for not knowing Omegal was a banned site. But I just wish there was a warning system on Twitch instead of straight to a ban. @TwitchSupport I’d appreciate it if we could talk more about that for the future. #FreeV Also, I’m taking full responsibility for not knowing Omegal was a banned site. But I just wish there was a warning system on Twitch instead of straight to a ban. @TwitchSupport I’d appreciate it if we could talk more about that for the future. #FreeV

“Also, I’m taking full responsibility for not knowing Omegal was a banned site. But I just wish there was a warning system on Twitch instead of straight to a ban.”

According to VCruzzin, he was unaware of the rules regarding Omegle, but he did take responsibility for being in the wrong. He did not blame Twitch for his ban, but he did say that he would like a better system, something along the lines of a warning system that alerts streamers that if they continue their actions, they could get a ban.

Thanks to everyone that reached out and showed support, y’all real ones fr. I’ll be live again on Monday The ban is for “1 Day”… this is why I say there should be a warning system. You can consider a 1 day not serious but when you do this for a living it isn’t cool.Thanks to everyone that reached out and showed support, y’all real ones fr. I’ll be live again on Monday The ban is for “1 Day”… this is why I say there should be a warning system. You can consider a 1 day not serious but when you do this for a living it isn’t cool. Thanks to everyone that reached out and showed support, y’all real ones fr. I’ll be live again on Monday💛

“The ban is for ‘1 Day’ … this is why I say there should be a warning system. You can consider a 1 day not serious but when you do this for a living it isn’t cool.”

Vcruzzin continued on, saying that a Twitch streamer being banned for a day is dreadful when it is their primary source of income. He reiterated that he would like to see some kind of warning system to potentially curtail bans.

Many replies to the streamer agreed that this sort of system would be a great addition to Twitch, so it could always be addressed in the site’s feedback and suggestions forum sometime in the future.

Social media responds favorably to Twitch streamer Vcruzzin

Mr.Loaf 🍞 @ToastedChunksss #FreeV @V_Cruzzin There really should be a warning system before ban. like jump in the chat and say something like “30 SECONDS TILL BAN, CHANGE CONTENT OR ELSE” Would be much more affective @TwitchSupport #FreeV @V_Cruzzin There really should be a warning system before ban. like jump in the chat and say something like “30 SECONDS TILL BAN, CHANGE CONTENT OR ELSE” Would be much more affective @TwitchSupport

Kam Camp @SimplyKam_0 Twitch needs a warning system before jus banning streamers with no context #FREEV Twitch needs a warning system before jus banning streamers with no context #FREEV

Many were disappointed and shocked by the sudden ban, even if it was only for one day. Some agreed with him, though, and agreed that there should be a warning system before a Twitch streamer winds up getting a ban.

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin . I’m outside. Talk to y’all later Anyway… my city throwing a #FreeV block party. I’m outside. Talk to y’all later Anyway… my city throwing a #FreeV block party😭. I’m outside. Talk to y’all later♥️ https://t.co/VdUz79JeGu

The content creator joked about the ban, showing a nearby block party. He said that they were throwing a “FreeV block party” and he would see his viewers later.

However, not everyone was sympathetic to the streamer. One Twitter response said that nobody streams Omegle, and it has been talked about before.

 Depressed Jaguars Fan @RealThomasLloyd @Hoodie_Paul @V_Cruzzin Lol Why, he did something that’s been talked about and long been banable. Literally no other streamer does it. That should be a sign @Hoodie_Paul @V_Cruzzin Lol Why, he did something that’s been talked about and long been banable. Literally no other streamer does it. That should be a sign😂😂

VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin Ain’t no rat so I’m not gonna put her name but uh… looks like she just fine on Omegle……… #freeV Ain’t no rat so I’m not gonna put her name but uh… looks like she just fine on Omegle……… #freeV https://t.co/CdAX5skeYN

Ash ❤️ @BigMamaAsh @V_Cruzzin i’d be lying if i said i don’t be on omegle and monkey app lmaooo . so i guess it really depends on who watching and what happens @V_Cruzzin i’d be lying if i said i don’t be on omegle and monkey app lmaooo . so i guess it really depends on who watching and what happens 😭

In response to the Twitter user’s claim, Vcruzzin found another streamer who was on Omegle, but did not provide a name. He did not want to put another content creator on blast only to point out the hypocrisy of his situation.

Demitrius Saunders @DemitriusSaun12 🏿 @TwitchSupport Free our bother @V_Cruzzin He doesn't deserve this at all, So please we begging u to Free V and him create this W content on twitch. #freeV till it Backwards @TwitchSupport Free our bother @V_Cruzzin He doesn't deserve this at all, So please we begging u to Free V and him create this W content on twitch. #freeV till it Backwards 🙏🏿❤️

The streamer has since been unbanned but is hoping to get to talk to Twitch and open a dialogue. It is his hope that the company is willing to talk about improving their ban system in the future with a way to warn streamers, but as of this moment, nothing has been confirmed by Twitch.

