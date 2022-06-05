3 Twitch streamers who were banned on livestream

Twitch, one of the most prominent streaming platforms on the internet today, has had its fair share of controversies, with a range of bans and suspensions having been handed out to some of the top creators.

With platforms like Twitch and YouTube, streaming is more than just a mere hobby for a lot of content creators right now. Streamers mainly have to follow a set of rules to broadcast their content. These rules and guidelines are made to protect viewers as well as streamers themselves from unwanted issues.

Now, with so many bans having been handed out, there is no shortage of names to cover. However, the following article looks at the top three streamers who have received bans on livestreams for one or the other reasons.

Top 3 Twitch streamers who were banned from Twitch

3) AdinRoss

One of the most controversial bans that was handed out by the purple platform was to none other than popular streamer AdinRoss. The ban instantly created a buzz in the streaming community with #FreeAdin trending on multiple social media channels. The 20-year-old streamer received his third ban on the platform after roleplaying on the GTA server.

During the roleplay, two female in-game characters made it seem like they were performing a s**ual activity to Adin’s GTA RP character. Soon after that, they started doing lap dances and other inappropriate activities that were unsuitable for livestream content. As a result, he was instantly banned from the platform.

After the 'unjustified' ban, Adin Ross immediately called out Twitch for its hypocrisy. As per the streamer himself, if 70% nudity on hot tub streams was allowed, then it didn't make any sense to ban him for something so casual.

Readers can check out the tweet here. Viewers discretion advised.

2) xQc

xQc @xQc A LITTLE CONFUSED, CONSIDERING THE NATURE OF THE VIDEO, LENGHT AND IN REALITY IF IT'S AN ACTUAL CONCERN OR IF THERE'S ACTUALLY ANY DAMAGE DONE. NO ONE THOUGHT ANYTHING OF IT, IT WAS EVEN IN A MEME FORMAT. I WON'T FIGHT IT. TOS AND ANIMALS IS A VERY NEBULOUS TOS. WHO KNOWS LOL A LITTLE CONFUSED, CONSIDERING THE NATURE OF THE VIDEO, LENGHT AND IN REALITY IF IT'S AN ACTUAL CONCERN OR IF THERE'S ACTUALLY ANY DAMAGE DONE. NO ONE THOUGHT ANYTHING OF IT, IT WAS EVEN IN A MEME FORMAT. I WON'T FIGHT IT. TOS AND ANIMALS IS A VERY NEBULOUS TOS. WHO KNOWS LOL

Twitch's most famous streaming personality xQc is surprisingly on this list. This entry is a bit odd, but not severe since it only lasted for 24 hours.

xQc got a gental tap from Twitch's ban hammer after accidentally showing some explicit content (for 1 second) during his livestream back in June 2021. Later on, after his sudden ban, the streamer even briefly explained what exactly happened there and how he was extremely confused about the whole situation.

As per the streamer himself, he was banned for showing s**ually explicit images of a gorilla for a split second and it was totally accidental. He even highlighted the fact that it was in the form of a meme so he couldn't do anything about it.

However, accidentally or not, showing any kind of s**ual or nude content while livestreaming is strictly against Twitch's guidelines.

1) Dr. DisRespect

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect

One of the most shocking bans of all time has to be Dr. DisRespect's from the purple platform for seemingly no particular reason and no warning. At the time of the ban, Doc was one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world with a massive fan following.

Back in 2020, the streaming platform handed out a mysterious perma ban to Dr. DisRespect, and to this date, neither party has disclosed the real reason behind this massive ban.

However, the matter soon took an ugly turn when Doc revealed that he was suing the purple platform over the unjustified ban. After a series of issues and controversies, Doc finally resolved his legal disputes with Twitch in March 2022.

Dr. DisRespect has become a household name in the streaming industry. With over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube, he has certainly built a loyal fan base over the course of his amazing streaming journey. It goes without saying, but this is definitely one of the most infamous high-profile bans in the history of Twitch.

Needless to say, the streaming platform is rather strict about its policies and rules and does not hesitate to hand out bans to streamers and creators who flout policies.

Over the past few years, Twitch has been on the constant target list of streamers and creators for 'unjustified' bans and suspensions. In that respect, the streaming platform doesn't discriminate between its top creators and other small-time streamers.

With this in mind, the Amazon-owned platform has a reputation for handing out bans and suspensions quite abruptly, but these were the most iconic bans ever seen on livestream.

