Twitch streamer CashMeow experiences 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Japan, just days after getting assaulted

Twitch streamer CashMeow was hit with another intense moment recently, as mid-stream, the area of Japan he lives in was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale. The streamer is safe and sound, but this comes right after the Twitch streamer being assaulted.

Just a few days ago, CashMeow was assaulted by a rowdy tourist, and now, he had to experience a massive earthquake. It has certainly been a scary few days for the streamer.

Twitch streamer experiences earthquake live on stream

While hosting an IRL stream in his apartment with his wife, CashMeow suddenly heard a loud rocking and thumping as the quake began. He was listening to music on TV when the earthquake began to hit, leading the streamer to quickly transition to a news channel in Japan.

“Oh this is huge. Big one. Woah! Let’s f**kin go, baby! Let’s do it!”

CashMeow was not calm at all, yelling and screaming in delight as the TV shook, as did the furnishings in their apartment. He advised others to be careful and get under something if there were viewers in the quake, but the Twitch streamer himself did not heed that advice.

"Sheesh! Be careful! Get under something! This is a big a** one!"

Instead, he continued streaming and watching TV as his living area continued to rock and shake, commenting on there being a tsunami on the news.

A second clip was added to the Reddit thread, where CashMeow asked how big the earthquake was. The streamer said he’d never experienced one like this before and added it felt like he was floating. While the streamer yelled and hollered in the first clip, his wife was completely unphased.

Internet reacts to CashMeow’s excitement during the earthquake

(Clip begins at 26:01:00)

Several Redditors were impressed by just how unimpressed CashMeow’s wife was during the event. This is part of the thread where the second clip was shown, where the Twitch streamer’s wife laid there, uninterested by the earthquake.

CashMeow has a very interesting living space, and one Redditor asked about the IV bag hanging up on the ceiling, and a lore master was quickly there to explain. His cat is sick and needs that for medicine, hence the IV bag.

Another user was entertained by the streamer saying to get under something and be safe, and doing the exact opposite of that by continuing to stream.

It may seem strange to some why nobody was particularly worried or stressed out about the earthquake that went on for several minutes, but a Chilean Redditor explained why that is. Japanese buildings are typically built to resist a 10 on the Richter scale. So while there was shaking and wobbling, that’s all from a 7.3.

Others laughed along with the streamer, who made light of the situation, which, while dangerous, was very clearly safe during the entire earthquake. Another user referenced the lowfi channel the streamer was watching while this all kicked off.

While the situation could have been far more dangerous, the Twitch streamer kept things light and entertaining, while it was very clear his entire apartment building was shaking from the threat of a 7.3 earthquake. The stream ended shortly after this, but as of now, the streamer and his wife are safe and sound.

