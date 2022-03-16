“I sound like a bird”: Pokimane shocked by how her laugh sounds

Imane “Pokimane” recently broke into a hilarious peal of laughter when discussing a clip from The Streamer Awards. A Twitch chatter asked if the laugh during the Toast and Miyoung segment was hers.

At first, she wasn’t sure if it was her, but then she listened to the clip, bringing the streamer gales of loud laughter, exactly like The Streamer Awards clip.

“I sound like a bird! Exactly like that! I can’t even play it again because it’s so embarrassing, bro!”

“That s**t was hilarious” - Pokimane

Pokimane’s audience brought up the laughter during the Disguised Toast/Miyoung moment during the stream. Toast went in to get a hug from Miyoung after receiving an award and was rejected. This resulted in laughter from the crowd and one familiar, particular peal of laughter.

When asked if that was her, the streamer admitted that she had not heard the clip back, but if someone sent it, she’d let them know. But then she admitted that it was most likely her laughter.

“Yeah, that was probably me, because I thought that s**t was hilarious. I thought that s**t was hilarious. And I think I don’t realize how loud I laugh.”

The streamer’s chat was sure it was Pokimane, far before she realized it herself, which she also found funny. It’s a very distinct sound, and it came out very clearly among the other sounds in the clip itself.

She imitated the laugh, saying that because of it, people can tell she’s really happy and enjoying life because she’s laughing so loud. She finally watched the clip back, laughing before the moment even happened.

“I sound like a bird! Exactly like that!”

Though the streamer said she was embarrassed, she continued to laugh to her audience's enjoyment.

The internet discusses the clip

Quite a few commenters on YouTube knew the laugh as soon as the clip popped off and knew it was Pokimane without hesitation.

Some users were immediately able to tell it was Poki in the clip, to their delight (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

The actual laugh itself was amazing to some readers, who were baffled that people could laugh that loud and that high without harming themselves in the process.

Not everyone immediately got it, though. Some didn’t think it was her until Pokimane laughed and played the clip right afterward.

Several users were surprised at first but then quickly caught on to it being the streamer's laugh (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

At least one person thought it was a fake laugh, but others challenged it and defended Poki, saying that’s basically how she always laughs in her videos and content.

Someone thought it was a fake laugh, but that was very quickly decried by Poki's fans (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

For others, they immediately thought it was Poki or Valkyrae, deciding it had to be Poki’s laugh after watching the clip.

However, one YouTube commenter thought it was pretty mean of her to laugh at her friend being denied that way in front of 300,000 people. It’s not uncommon for friend groups to poke fun at each other, and this is one of those times.

One user thought it was a pretty mean thing to do to laugh at her friend like that (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

Not all friend groups act the same. Some are quick to troll each other in public (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

Some YouTube commenters talked about the laugh itself, finding the type of laugh pretty hilarious in itself.

Pokimane does have a pretty unique laugh, after all (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

To get a reaction, one topic of discussion would be people asking if the Disguised Toast and Miyoung moment was planned. Not everyone seems to agree on that. Even if the two of them planned it, there’s always a chance nobody else was in the loop to get genuine laughter out of it.

Whether or not the actual Toast/Miyoung moment was staged was also brought up (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

It was a hilarious moment for Pokimane and her viewers, where she cackled and laughed at the sound of her laughter, poking fun at it while also claiming to be moderately embarrassed at how loud it is. Her audience didn’t seem to mind one bit, though.

