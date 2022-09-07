“Stand up for yourself, don’t be a p**sy” - Twitch streamer criticized for “advising” disabled 15-year-old boy to stand up against bullies

On September 4, Erica “Erica” hosted a livestream called ADVICE STREAM, where the Twitch streamer apparently told a disabled 15-year-old boy to stand up against the bullies and “don’t be a little p**sy.”

That’s not all. While continuing to lay out advice immediately after skimming through the message, the online personality also continuously berated the youth.

Unsurprisingly, her behavior didn’t sit well with most viewers, drawing an immense backlash. Saying how disturbing and toxic criticizing a little boy was, that too in front of hundreds of people live despite knowing his disability, a user noted:

Twitch streamer criticized for berating disabled teen schooler

Erica held a Twitch livestream, ADVICE STREAM, where a 15-year-old disabled schooler came to her seeking advice on how to tackle the bullies he had to face in school due to his unfortunate condition. In the “tell me about your problem” section, the young boy left his statement outlining the predicament:

“I’m 15 and about to start my grade 10 year of high school. I have a disability that puts me on an electric scooter to get from class to class, and I get bullied a lot. What do you think would help me in my situation?”

The popular streamer quickly skimmed through the message and instantly replied:

“I’m not giving advice to 15-year-olds. You get bullied? F*ck them up bro.”

Despite the message being extremely clear that the boy is disabled and that’s why he has to ride an electric scooter, she kept telling the anonymous youth to “get out” of her chat and even called him “broke”:

“Stand up for yourself, don’t be a little p**sy. That’s it. But honestly, if you are 15, you shouldn’t even be on my chat. Period. Get out of here. I don’t want no f*cking 15-year-old in my chat. You’re broke; get out. I don’t want no broke guys in my chat. Get out, okay? You are young; get the f*ck out. I don’t care”.

Continuously telling him to stand up to the bullies, the broadcaster added:

“You are getting bullied? Good. It’ll build character. If you didn’t get bullied growing up, you’re probably a p**sy now. All I can tell you is to stand up for yourself. That’s it”

Social media reacts to viral clip

As expected, the clip has gained much traction, racking up over 190k views on Twitch alone. In the livestream chatroom, several viewers chimed in to express their disgust with Erica and even called her out for her inappropriate behavior towards the teenager.

When a viewer commented, “This is a weird form of therapy,” Erica replied:

“This is called tough love. I know your parents maybe baby you, saying, ‘oh, my child is amazing.’ You’re not. You’re average.”

Twitch users who had seen the entire message criticized her advice. Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions, here’s what they had to say:

As gleaned from the comment section, the streamer has found herself in hot water. However, something worth noting here is that it is difficult to tell if the internet personality skimmed through the first line of the message and completely missed out on the disabled part.

