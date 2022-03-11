×
Twitch streamer faces rampant racism while cosplaying as Hinatsuru from 'Demon Slayer'

Twitch streamer Sydeon opened up about harassment received for cosplaying on the internet (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jason Parker
ANALYST
Modified Mar 11, 2022 06:52 PM IST
Twitch streamer and member of OfflineTV, Sydeon recently opened up about cosplaying while black. The streamer recently revealed an anime cosplay of Hinatsuru from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

While the replies on both Instagram and Twitter were overwhelmingly positive, a few bad apples led to a conversation about cosplaying while black on the internet. She was very frank and open about how she felt.

Sydeon has had enough of people treating black cosplayers poorly just because of their skin color (Image via Sydeon/Twitter)
Twitch streamer reveals a few hateful tweets from recent cosplay photo

Cosplaying while black 🤪 https://t.co/VaJZsjlUkD

In a thread titled “Cosplaying while black,” Sydeon showed a couple of comments that ranged from vague to simply hateful. The Twitch streamer remarked that she wasn’t trying to post this to receive pity from anyone, but it was a conversation that needed to be had.

Many black cosplayers and streamers receive various hateful responses when they choose to cosplay. Sydeon wanted to bring attention to the problem with her platform because cosplay is for everyone, regardless of race, gender, size, or shape.

The thread where Sydeon highlighted the problem was filled with love and support from Twitter. If more threads featuring black cosplay were like this, the stigma could be lessened, and more people could enjoy doing cosplay without fear of being harassed.

The internet shows up to support Sydeon’s message

The internet showed up to support the Twitch streamer and their love of anime and cosplay. Goldenboy, esports caster and G4 host supported Sydeon’s work, as did Twitch streamer Disguised Toast.

@Sydeon Screw these douchebags. Never stop making cool stuff. You rocked that cosplay 100%. Keep thriving homie 💪🏽
@Sydeon it's a special kind of patheticness to try and hide their racism behind the veil of protecting fictional anime character's from being cosplayed by people of all races, as if the character's entire identity is based around the color of their skin

A character’s identity is more than the skin color, and those words, written by Toast, spoke to several people in the thread.

@DisguisedToast @Sydeon Truth has been spoken https://t.co/BjhXBLLXBI
@DisguisedToast @Sydeon you always speak facts
@DisguisedToast @Sydeon GETTEM KING

Macaiyla, Tyler1's girlfriend, spoke up about being mixed, and that being why she doesn’t cosplay as a white character in general. It was an unfortunate situation to be stuck in and Sydney responded, hoping that the stigma would go away.

It cannot be stated enough, but cosplay is for everyone (Image via Twitter)
Another user commented that if they had told someone that they were “too white,” it would also be a problem, which would receive a reply from Sydeon. The tea (truth) was strong in this post.

@Sydeon But if I said "You're too white" to them it would be a problem huh... https://t.co/RRC1aFz6is
@HUNNIXBUNNI 🫖🫖🫖🫖 It’s piping

Several other Twitter users came out to say that the Twitch streamer nailed the cosplay, and they were excited to see what she cosplays as next.

@starsmitten_ @Sydeon yeah I'm disgusted by this behavior.Sydney rocked this look so hard.can't wait to see whatever she cosplays next.
@Sydeon Never stop Syd, your cosplays are amazing!!

Others took to social media to show appreciation for Sydeon, highlighting this very real problem in the cosplay community and how she stood up for fellow POC in the content creation.

@Sydeon I’m glad your using your platform to bring awareness to this. As a fellow POC I understand fully and can’t comprehend how this is still ok to happen. You look amazing as always Syd, I respect you as anyone should ✌🏼🥰➕have a wonderful night, make sure to practice ur self care https://t.co/aI3SYh8X1d
@Sydeon Its so disgusting how often black cosplayers are ridiculed for the color of their skin. I hope the cosplay community gets better. Thankyou for speaking up and bringing more awareness to this issue. Ive seen so many people say this doesnt happen, its crazy.
@Sydeon I was literally about to say what you said in the 2nd tweet; no complaints at all when it's a white person playing an Asian character huh. Might as well just self-report yourself as a racist at that point. Keep killin it & thank you for using your platform like this 🙏

While it is a minority in her community, as one commenter pointed out, that doesn’t take away from the need to have the conversation, according to Sydeon in a reply. People in this thread hope that fewer of these talks have to happen in the future, and cosplay can be for everyone, regardless of how they look.

@Sydeon OK but these must be a small minority
@mAzeemhassan Definitely smaller than the support I get, but still a LARGE issue in the cosplay community. You can probably ask any cosplayer of color if they have experienced this and they will say yes

Many supported the streamer and hoped that she would continue to create content like this, despite people's negativity on the internet.

@Sydeon I’m so sorry that you have to deal with this bs :( people are so stupid sometimes…
@Sydeon these people... oh god https://t.co/0z4vK8G4kF
@Sydeon these people are disgusting and sad your hinatsuru is INCREDIBLE!!

Cosplay is for everyone. It’s a simple statement, but there will always be naysayers on the internet.

@Sydeon it’s almost as if cosplay is for everyone even if the character you’re cosplaying isn’t the same race or skin color as you because….it’s COSPLAY…
The Twitch streamer’s work was incredible. Unfortunately, cosplayers and streamers have to deal with abuse and harassment online. Hopefully, the community will mend its ways with more conversation and visibility around the subject.

Edited by Srijan Sen
