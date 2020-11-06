Twitch streamer falls asleep on live stream only to be woken up by paramedics, thanks to his Twitch chat

Recently, Twitch streamer smokey1981_nl ended up sleeping ‘face down’ on camera, leading to a health scare which saw viewers call the paramedics to his house.

In the past, we have seen multiple incidents of streamers sleeping in front of thousands of viewers. Some of them have hosted ‘sleep-streams,’ something most streamers ended up regretting. However, the more hilarious incidents include streamers passing out on camera by mistake.

Perhaps the most popular of these incidents was the one involving Hearthstone and ‘IRL’ streamer JessedD. The streamer had fallen asleep on his couch and did not wake up for around three hours. Upon coming to, JesseD found hundreds of new viewers watching, with about 200 new followers on his account.

Eventually, the clip, titled “The Awakening,” went viral and is currently one of the most-watched Twitch clips of all time. The recent incident mentioned below involves Dutch streamer smokey1981_nl, who was playing Valorant, and decided to take a nap as his team was losing by six points.

Twitch streamer dozes off when live, leaving Twitch chat concerned; gets woken up by paramedics

In the video below, smokey1981_nl, who streams quite a few games like Valorant, COD Warzone, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, F1 2020, and Among Us, can be seen scrunched over the table. However, when he did not join the next round in the 'buy phase', his viewers began to worry. Although the streamer did move around and was not unconscious, his chat was left anxious, and thought that he was suffering from some medical condition.

Image via GCP, YouTube

Some of his viewers then ended up calling the police. The streamer, with 935 followers on Twitch, can be heard snoring and eventually wakes up when the policeman shakes his shoulder. However, he was highly dazed when woken up and appeared to be stunned to find police officers walking around his home.

After looking around and answering sleepily for some time, he eventually came to his senses and took off his headphones to talk to the police. While the streamer was not having a medical emergency and was merely asleep, he will be happy that his viewers cared enough to call the authorities when they thought he was in trouble.

Image via GCP, YouTube

Thankfully, he wasn’t in any real trouble, and the policemen should be commended for their timely response.