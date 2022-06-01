Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy calls out sexist content creator for including him in his video

Twitch streamer and member of Red Bull Gaming, iiTzTimmy, recently called out another YouTuber named "Think Before You Sleep." According to iiTzTimmy, the YouTuber used clips of the Twitch streamer out of context and made it clear that he disagreed with what Think Before You Speak had to say in the video.
In this instance, the video was titled “How Feminist Ideas Make Everyone Weak,” and iiTzTimmy wanted to point out that he does not agree with the other content creator’s ideals at all.
Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy calls out YouTuber Think Before You Sleep over social media
iiTzTimmy has seen a great deal of success due to his recent year-long subathon, but the Twitch streamer stood up on social media against the misogynistic comments and ideals of another channel. Think Before You Sleep posted a 38-minute long video, “How Feminist Ideas Make Everyone Weak” on March 15, and used clips featuring iiTzTimmy.
On May 31, Timmy tweeted:
"My clips were taken out of context in a video that invalidates/diminishes the experiences women go through in the gaming space. I do not agree with any of the ideals portrayed in this video AT ALL and believe we as a community should continue to do better.”
The Twitch streamer is not shy about speaking his mind against misogynistic behavior in the gaming community and feels his statements and position go against the comments made by the YouTuber in his video.
iiTzTimmy also pointed out that the video doesn’t really put him in a bad light, but felt it was necessary to speak up and welcome women in gaming since they, like everyone else, belong. Timmy’s post led to a wealth of replies that supported him speaking out, but there were also fans of Think Before You Sleep who think people don’t watch his videos all the way through.
Harassment of women in online gaming continues to grow more commonplace, and many were appreciative of iiTzTimmy for standing up for women and speaking out against sexist commentary by others in the space.
Twitter both supports and disagrees with iiTzTimmy on his stance
There was a huge amount of support for the streamer in his pair of tweets, praising him for being supportive of women in gaming. LilyPichu, Electra, Jack Septiceye, and many others came to reply in the thread iiTzTimmy started.
Others, like Natsumiii, were baffled by Think Before You Sleep using iiTzTimmy to try and make his point in the first place. Many more came to praise the streamer for being so open and welcoming to women in the space.
For people following the story who aren’t sure about the context, one user discussed one of the clips used. It was of iiTzTimmy being "full killed" in a match, and a teammate of Timmy says, “He full killed you? What a b***h,” and the streamer just laughed it off.
Another user added further context, clarifying that the insult wasn’t directed at Timmy either, but the person who defeated him.
However, some of Think Before You Sleep’s fans disagreed with iiTzTimmy's take and statement, coming to the thread to say so.
Think Before You Sleep also quote-tweeted the original post by Timmy with an incredibly lengthy thread of tweets. The YouTuber said he didn’t appreciate being framed as “evil or unwelcoming” and called HasanAbi a liar for saying that the YouTuber said women weren’t allowed in gaming.
Women continue to be harassed in gaming. Although Think Before You Sleep insists that’s not what he’s doing, many feel that way and are glad to see Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy speak up about his clips being used in a way that is not consistent with his morals and ethics.