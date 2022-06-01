Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy calls out sexist content creator for including him in his video

Twitch streamer and member of Red Bull Gaming, iiTzTimmy, recently called out another YouTuber named "Think Before You Sleep." According to iiTzTimmy, the YouTuber used clips of the Twitch streamer out of context and made it clear that he disagreed with what Think Before You Speak had to say in the video.

In this instance, the video was titled “How Feminist Ideas Make Everyone Weak,” and iiTzTimmy wanted to point out that he does not agree with the other content creator’s ideals at all.

Timmy @iiTzTimmy my clips were taken out of context in a video that invalidates/diminishes the experiences women go through in the gaming space. i do not agree with any of the ideals portrayed in this video AT ALL and believe we as a community should continue to do better youtu.be/f7fuVcYEGks my clips were taken out of context in a video that invalidates/diminishes the experiences women go through in the gaming space. i do not agree with any of the ideals portrayed in this video AT ALL and believe we as a community should continue to do better youtu.be/f7fuVcYEGks

Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy calls out YouTuber Think Before You Sleep over social media

iiTzTimmy has seen a great deal of success due to his recent year-long subathon, but the Twitch streamer stood up on social media against the misogynistic comments and ideals of another channel. Think Before You Sleep posted a 38-minute long video, “How Feminist Ideas Make Everyone Weak” on March 15, and used clips featuring iiTzTimmy.

On May 31, Timmy tweeted:

"My clips were taken out of context in a video that invalidates/diminishes the experiences women go through in the gaming space. I do not agree with any of the ideals portrayed in this video AT ALL and believe we as a community should continue to do better.”

The Twitch streamer is not shy about speaking his mind against misogynistic behavior in the gaming community and feels his statements and position go against the comments made by the YouTuber in his video.

Timmy @iiTzTimmy 🏻 although the video doesn’t necessarily shed me in a bad light, i believe it is still important to speak up and continue to create a space that welcomes women although the video doesn’t necessarily shed me in a bad light, i believe it is still important to speak up and continue to create a space that welcomes women 😌👌🏻

iiTzTimmy also pointed out that the video doesn’t really put him in a bad light, but felt it was necessary to speak up and welcome women in gaming since they, like everyone else, belong. Timmy’s post led to a wealth of replies that supported him speaking out, but there were also fans of Think Before You Sleep who think people don’t watch his videos all the way through.

Harassment of women in online gaming continues to grow more commonplace, and many were appreciative of iiTzTimmy for standing up for women and speaking out against sexist commentary by others in the space.

Twitter both supports and disagrees with iiTzTimmy on his stance

There was a huge amount of support for the streamer in his pair of tweets, praising him for being supportive of women in gaming. LilyPichu, Electra, Jack Septiceye, and many others came to reply in the thread iiTzTimmy started.

Electra @Electra



Also I’ve ALWAYS seen you be supportive of women in gaming so just know it’s not unnoticed @iiTzTimmy He has a lot of videos just dedicated to disagreeing with women. I’ve watched a few of them and it’s so hard to get through cause it’s pretty cringe.Also I’ve ALWAYS seen you be supportive of women in gaming so just know it’s not unnoticed @iiTzTimmy He has a lot of videos just dedicated to disagreeing with women. I’ve watched a few of them and it’s so hard to get through cause it’s pretty cringe. Also I’ve ALWAYS seen you be supportive of women in gaming so just know it’s not unnoticed 😁💜

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @iiTzTimmy What an unbearable video. So many red flags everywhere in it. Sorry that happened man @iiTzTimmy What an unbearable video. So many red flags everywhere in it. Sorry that happened man

TSM Janey @ItzJaney @iiTzTimmy you’ve always been a welcoming voice to the women of the gaming scene, just know it doesn’t go unappreciated at all. 🥲 @iiTzTimmy you’ve always been a welcoming voice to the women of the gaming scene, just know it doesn’t go unappreciated at all. 🥲

Others, like Natsumiii, were baffled by Think Before You Sleep using iiTzTimmy to try and make his point in the first place. Many more came to praise the streamer for being so open and welcoming to women in the space.

Wendy @Natsumiii ‍ @iiTzTimmy Kinda weird they used ur clips to bend it for their point LOL @iiTzTimmy Kinda weird they used ur clips to bend it for their point LOL 😵‍💫

Jeanna @yoJeanna you’re good personality always shines through @iiTzTimmy you’ve always been an ally to women, have an amazing gf who advocates for women and i’ve always felt safe during my interactions with youyou’re good personality always shines through @iiTzTimmy you’ve always been an ally to women, have an amazing gf who advocates for women and i’ve always felt safe during my interactions with you 😇 you’re good personality always shines through

Dyllionaire @Dyllionaireee @iiTzTimmy One of the only content creators I know of that is consistently picking up women for tournaments. As well as one who just all around plays games with buds because they are your buds, not just because they are large names in the space or top players. The goat if you ask me. @iiTzTimmy One of the only content creators I know of that is consistently picking up women for tournaments. As well as one who just all around plays games with buds because they are your buds, not just because they are large names in the space or top players. The goat if you ask me.

Queen Tay❤️ @akaNinja @iiTzTimmy Timmy, as a female viewer of yours it’s clear how compassionate and caring you are. The way you stand up for all sorts of marginalized groups and the appreciation and respect you have for @imsofti_ is always abundantly clear. @iiTzTimmy Timmy, as a female viewer of yours it’s clear how compassionate and caring you are. The way you stand up for all sorts of marginalized groups and the appreciation and respect you have for @imsofti_ is always abundantly clear.

For people following the story who aren’t sure about the context, one user discussed one of the clips used. It was of iiTzTimmy being "full killed" in a match, and a teammate of Timmy says, “He full killed you? What a b***h,” and the streamer just laughed it off.

Another user added further context, clarifying that the insult wasn’t directed at Timmy either, but the person who defeated him.

Some Twitter users offered a little bit of context (Image via Twitter)

However, some of Think Before You Sleep’s fans disagreed with iiTzTimmy's take and statement, coming to the thread to say so.

𝐕𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢𝔫𝔱 𝐕𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔞 @MrBigNoodle @iiTzTimmy You might not agree with the overall sentiment of the video, but you can't say you disagree with everything said in the video. Some of things said in the video are true. Some aren't. I don't agree with everything in the video either but I'm not going to say it's ALL false. @iiTzTimmy You might not agree with the overall sentiment of the video, but you can't say you disagree with everything said in the video. Some of things said in the video are true. Some aren't. I don't agree with everything in the video either but I'm not going to say it's ALL false.

sighlive @sighlive @iiTzTimmy You proved TBYS right if women areso strongwhy do they need a safe space I am not on anyone's side here but I have watched TBYS he doesn't outrighthatewomen he just hates abusers andwomen that think they are more powerful and go on ego trips I make mentle notes on what I agree on @iiTzTimmy You proved TBYS right if women areso strongwhy do they need a safe space I am not on anyone's side here but I have watched TBYS he doesn't outrighthatewomen he just hates abusers andwomen that think they are more powerful and go on ego trips I make mentle notes on what I agree on

Persona @dogtag @MoxieMixie should watch the full thing instead of making fun of his voice. maybe u get to the part where he speaks good on women and also u notice that he's not against women but against bbc/vice portrayed image. the terrible "coach" part lol. his clip was used at the 9 min mark have fun :) @MoxieMixie should watch the full thing instead of making fun of his voice. maybe u get to the part where he speaks good on women and also u notice that he's not against women but against bbc/vice portrayed image. the terrible "coach" part lol. his clip was used at the 9 min mark have fun :)

Think Before You Sleep also quote-tweeted the original post by Timmy with an incredibly lengthy thread of tweets. The YouTuber said he didn’t appreciate being framed as “evil or unwelcoming” and called HasanAbi a liar for saying that the YouTuber said women weren’t allowed in gaming.

Think Before You Sleep @TBYSTweet Timmy @iiTzTimmy my clips were taken out of context in a video that invalidates/diminishes the experiences women go through in the gaming space. i do not agree with any of the ideals portrayed in this video AT ALL and believe we as a community should continue to do better youtu.be/f7fuVcYEGks my clips were taken out of context in a video that invalidates/diminishes the experiences women go through in the gaming space. i do not agree with any of the ideals portrayed in this video AT ALL and believe we as a community should continue to do better youtu.be/f7fuVcYEGks So iiTzTimmy shouted out my competitive gaming video. That's fine I guess but I don't appreciate being framed as evil or unwelcoming because I have a difference of opinion. I never said women weren't allowed to be in the gaming space. Hasan lied and said I said that. twitter.com/iiTzTimmy/stat… So iiTzTimmy shouted out my competitive gaming video. That's fine I guess but I don't appreciate being framed as evil or unwelcoming because I have a difference of opinion. I never said women weren't allowed to be in the gaming space. Hasan lied and said I said that. twitter.com/iiTzTimmy/stat…

Women continue to be harassed in gaming. Although Think Before You Sleep insists that’s not what he’s doing, many feel that way and are glad to see Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy speak up about his clips being used in a way that is not consistent with his morals and ethics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far